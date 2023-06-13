When I was growing up my grandma had a big patch of stuff in front of her old red barn. I didn’t know what it was except that she called it “pie plant,” but she never made anything with it.

Years later I learned it was called rhubarb. It really did make delicious pies, and with some experimentation I discovered it was great for a lot of other stuff too. And rhubarb, unless you freeze it, is one of those seasonal treats that paves the way for summer.