When I was growing up my grandma had a big patch of stuff in front of her old red barn. I didn’t know what it was except that she called it “pie plant,” but she never made anything with it.
Years later I learned it was called rhubarb. It really did make delicious pies, and with some experimentation I discovered it was great for a lot of other stuff too. And rhubarb, unless you freeze it, is one of those seasonal treats that paves the way for summer.
It grew wild in Asia more than 2,000 years ago. In my opinion the pink kind is the best but there is also the green kind. And they probably taste the same. The pink is probably just a “visual” thing. It looks like it would taste better. Kind of like brown and white eggs. They are supposed to be the same but I always thought brown looked and therefore probably tasted better.
The dried root of the rhubarb is used in the Chinese culture as medicine, but don’t eat the leaves! They contain oxalic acid and are poisonous.
My favorite rhubarb recipe is Rhubarb Custard Pie but there are many other things you can use rhubarb in. I cheat and use the ready-made crust that you can just unroll and plop in the pie pan.
Rhubarb Custard Pie
(Makes one 9-inch pie)
Crust for two-crust pie
3 eggs
3 tablespoons milk
2 cups sugar
¼ cup flour
¾ teaspoon nutmeg
4 cups cut-up rhubarb
Line a pie pan with the crust.
Beat eggs and milk. Add sugar, flour and nutmeg. Add rhubarb. Pour into the pie pan and dot the top with about a tablespoon or 2 of butter. Bake at 400 degrees for about 1 hour. Let cool and serve while still slightly warm. To make the same pie with strawberries or blueberries, substitute berries for half the rhubarb.
Blueberry or
Raspberry
Rhubarb Crisp
3 cups fresh or frozen berries, thawed
2 cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar, packed
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ cup butter
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart square baking dish. Place the fruit in a bowl. Combine oats, flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. Using a fork or pastry blender cut butter into the oat mixture until it looks like crumbs. Sprinkle oat mixture over the fruit. Bake 30-35 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping is golden. Serves 6.
Rhubarb Muffins
1 egg
1¼ cups packed brown sugar
1 cup buttermilk (or substitute with 1 cup milk and 1 tablespoon lemon juice)
½ cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
2½ cups flour
½ teaspoon each baking soda and baking powder (1 teaspoon each at sea level)
½ teaspoon salt
1½ cups diced fresh rhubarb
½ cup chopped walnuts
Topping: 1/3 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon melted butter.
Beat egg. Add brown sugar, buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat and then combine dry ingredients. Stir into the sugar mixture. Fold in rhubarb and walnuts. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin tins ¾ full. (I use an antique ice cream scoop.) Combine topping in another bowl and sprinkle over the muffins. Bake at 375 degrees about 25 minutes. Makes 1 dozen.
Rhubarb Macaroons
8 coconut macaroon cookies
1 cup thick sweetened rhubarb sauce (see below)
Whipped cream
Crumble macaroons and divide into four dessert dishes. Cover with rhubarb sauce and top with whipped cream.
Rhubarb Sauce
3 cups rhubarb
1 cup sugar
2-3 tablespoons water
Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces. Place in a large saucepan and add sugar and water. Cover and cook slowly until tender, stirring occasionally.
Rosy Rhubarb Cake
¼ cup butter
2 cups flour
1¼ teaspoons baking powder (2½ teaspoons if at sea level)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
1 slightly beaten egg
¾ cup milk
6 cups thinly sliced rhubarb
1 (3 oz.) package strawberry gelatin
Topping: 6 tablespoons butter, 1½ cups sugar and ½ cup flour
Cut butter into mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Add milk and egg and mix well. Spread into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Top with rhubarb and sprinkle powdered gelatin mix over the rhubarb. Combine topping ingredients like pie crust and sprinkle over the top of rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour. Serve warm or cold. Serves 12.
Raspberry
Rhubarb Salad
(This one is more like a dessert)
1 (6 oz.) package raspberry gelatin
2 cups hot cooked sliced rhubarb
2 cups fresh raspberries
Place rhubarb in a pan with 2 tablespoons water and simmer until tender. Dissolve gelatin in the hot cooked rhubarb. Cool. Add raspberries, let set and serve.
Rhubarb Punch
8 cups uncooked diced rhubarb
5 cups water
2 cups sugar
Juice from 6 oranges, strained
Juice from 3 lemons, strained
1 quart chilled ginger ale
Simmer rhubarb in water until mushy. Strain and put liquid back in a pan. Add 1/3 cup sugar for each cup of rhubarb juice. Simmer, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Cool. Add lemon and orange juice. Chill. Add ginger ale just before serving with ice cubes.