The clouds gathered throughout the afternoon until, approaching dusk, the sky lowered to the color of a bruise, thunder rumbled from beyond the rim of the canyon, and fish rose with guileless abandon to a dry fly.
Floating upon camp, we unloaded dry bags and kitchen boxes from the rafts onto the sandy beach as a light rain began to fall. Sage heads turned skyward, calculating wind direction and cloud layer, and reached consensus that the storm would likely skirt the canyon and empty itself over the desert beyond, as had happened the previous night.
At first we attempted to brave it out, sitting in camp chairs on the beach enjoying a beverage or two as the night’s designated cooks set up the kitchen, doing our best to ignore the rain’s increasing persistence. A loud peal of thunder delivered the straw that broke optimism’s back. In short order we tied off a tarp between three oars and a couple of cedars and relocated the kitchen and ourselves beneath its shelter.
Not before time. The heavens opened. What could be seen of the river in the evening’s gloam turned a milky white under the pounding of the rain. Torrents poured off the rim of the tarp, creating furrows in the sand below. We huddled in the humidity, a fine mist revealed in the beam of our headlamps even under the tarp. Thunder cracked and repeated bolts of lightning split the night asunder, lighting the canyon brighter than daylight for brief seconds – revealing pitted black cliffs crossed with intrusions of pink, interspersed with jagged spines of rock descending to the water’s edge – before plunging us back into darkness.
“Ever noticed how, for supposed desert, it seems to rain a lot when you’re camping in it?” I observed. Then again, for a landscape fashioned by wind, water and time, perhaps such a thing is not as surprising as it may first appear. Flash floods out of side canyons create many a rapid. We double-checked the chosen location of our campsite to ensure our safety.
Inevitably, conversation turned to the wettest nights each had passed on a river, nights spent crawled up inside dry bags or lying beneath a box elder clad in waders and rain jacket, of having to dig trenches around tents and kitchens to stop the rainwater washing through camp, of giving up trying to set up tarps in the wind and rain and rolling oneself up inside it instead, like a cased caddis.
In the days before self-bailing rafts, when a boat’s floor was solid rather than perforated with drain holes around the perimeter, we’d flip one upside down then prop one side with a couple of paddles to create the perfect shelter, a mattress fashioned from lifejackets completing the ensemble.
Still the storm hovered over us, and still the rain fell. Dinner finished, someone braved a dousing to walk down to the river to bring back a couple of buckets of water for wash up, while another made a run down to bring up more beer.
A brief respite allowed time to pitch a couple of tents, but I resolved to make my home for the night under the tarp. Cocooned in my bag and groundsheet, I fell asleep to the sound of the deluge and the rumble of now-distant thunder, in awe of Mother Nature and grateful for my rudimentary shelter.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.