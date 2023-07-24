Microchips and collars and tags are essential to have your pet returned if lost or stolen. Tags should contain your phone number(s), and keeping tags up to date is vital. A personalized collar with phone number embroidered on it is ideal for some pets.
Microchips are super small – the size of a grain of rice – and are inserted by a veterinarian, or you can have it done at the Ark-Valley Humane Society shelter for a reduced fee. There is a certain way to insert these and no anesthesia is needed. If your pet is being spayed or neutered, it can be inserted while under anesthesia for that procedure.
The chip must be implanted in the correct location and should be done by someone trained to do it properly. The chip contains only an ID number. It is not a GPS and can’t be tracked. You register with the appropriate company with the information needed to return the pet to you. Most shelters and veterinarians have a microchip scanner. If your pet ever gets lost and ends up in the care of a shelter or veterinarian, your reunification will be much quicker, even if traveling states away.
Microchips do not replace collars and tags with contact information and rabies tags. Microchip databases can be checked 24/7/365, whereas rabies tags can be tracked only when vet offices or county offices are open.
Collars have an interesting history dating back 5,000 years to the Sumerian region in the Middle East. Or to Egypt. Or to Saudi Arabia. The only consistent answer was somewhere in the Middle East. Collars have gone through many adaptations over all those centuries. Many collars were initially used to protect herding dogs from wolves and other predators. If you read about the history of dog collars on Wikipedia, you’ll find an explanation for a plethora of collars and their functions.
Suffice to say, most of us simply choose a fairly soft collar with a breakaway feature. But, oh, do we have aesthetic choices galore. Flowery ones and simple solid-color ones for some, and collars embroidered with the dog’s name and your phone number. So many choices, it’s hard to decide.
I think my Sage girl needs a new one as she’s rough when running through the woods and jumps in any water she finds. I shall try to choose one that complements her color – red. Green would make her look like a Christmas dog, so, no to that. You see what I mean? It used to be simple to just get a collar for your dog. Now it can be as complicated as choosing dog food.
I recall the years when my local farm store had three choices of dog food. One for adult dogs, one for puppies, and I forget the other one.
Most important is that you have a collar and tags. The microchip can be so very helpful in returning your pet to you quickly.
The collar with an ID tag and rabies tag and anything else relevant to your dog,
such as medical information, definitely needs to be on your dog, as any good samaritan who may find your pup could call and your dog could be reunited with you without having to make a trip to a shelter or vet.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.