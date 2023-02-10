Child care, abuse laws: strict legal standards
Boiled down to its basics, The Schoolhouse story appears to be a case where law enforcement officials are obligated to follow the letter of the law applying to kids and day care services.
At the other end of the table are parents who know the teachers involved, have experience with them, who trust their kids wellbeing to them, who have implicit faith that they would never knowingly put their charges in an at-risk or dangerous position.
As it stands, Amy Lovato, Schoolhouse executive director, and Roberta Rodriguez, director and teacher coach, have pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and failure to report as a mandatory reporter, and have requested a jury trial to be held in June.
In the meantime, The Schoolhouse is closed indefinitely, which leaves parents with the problem of finding available day care for their children.
Once law enforcement or Department of Human Services receive a report, officials have no choice but to respond. In this instance, charges were filed based on the law and what officials determined happened.
The public generally holds the concept of “child abuse” as situations where a child is abandoned, neglected, starved, beaten or worse. But according to the law, child abuse is far more general.
For example, if a parent or anyone else is driving a vehicle with an underage child present and is issued a ticket for say DWAI, that person is also charged with child abuse, apparently because the child was present at the time the supposed criminal act was committed, at the time of the charge.
In an attempt to protect kids, we have laws that do not allow law enforcement officials any room for interpretation, spelling out what must happen given a certain set of facts.
In Colorado, neither county commissioners, sheriff nor social services, nor any other local government entity, can reopen a closed childcare center. That responsibility falls to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, which reviews operations, eligibility and licensing.
The CDEC will certainly be looking into what happened at The Schoolhouse, and its operations. But that review is not going to change anything in the short term, in the next few weeks or months.
In addition, regardless of the support parents might give them, Ms. Lovato and Ms. Rodriguez have few options at the present when it comes to their providing licensed day care. This matter will be decided by a jury following court proceedings in June.
Certainly, there are nuances to what happened at The Schoolhouse Jan. 24. These include the sheriff’s and DHS response, what parents were told and when they were told, and information provided following the incident, which are open to debate and discussion.
Toward this end, Sheriff John Speeze and DHS officials have initiated an independent, third-party review of the response to the complaint.
The laws covering childcare services and alleged child abuse, however, are black on white, allow no room for interpretation and must follow the legal process, wherever that may take and regardless of how long it may take.
This is no consolation to parents left to find care for their kids when licensed providers are difficult – some would say all but impossible – to find.
