Henry Aaron: Baseball legend and a class act
A remembrance:
Growing up a kid on a Wisconsin farm, my brother Dave and I would play ball practically every summer evening after chores and milking, seeing who could hit a ball onto the machine shed’s tin roof from about 150 feet, every “homer” announced with a loud bang.
After dark, we’d lounge on a couch on the porch, listening to radio play-by-play of Milwaukee Braves games.
The year the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series, defeating the despised New York Yankees in seven games, I was 10 years old, our heroes Warren Spahn, Lew Burdette, Joe Adcock, Del Crandall, Eddie Mathews and, of course, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron.
Henry Aaron, 86, died Friday in Georgia, still holding Major League Baseball’s career record for total bases, 6,856; runs batted in, 2,297; and extra bases. His career stats place him in the top 10 baseball players in, among others, hits, at bats, games played, runs scored and times on base.
But the stat everyone remembers is that for 33 years he held the record for most career home runs, 755 – perhaps the most revered record in all professional sports – surpassing the legendary Babe Ruth’s total of 714.
When number 44 started playing in the majors, it was just a few years after Jackie Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier. Even as he closed in on the all-time home run record, he received hate mail and jeers from racists angry that a black man was overtaking a white man’s hallowed record.
While he said he would always remember the ugly jeers and taunts, he never let them consume him, as a player or when he retired from baseball after 23 seasons.
His motto, “Just keep swinging,” carried him through his career and stayed with him throughout his life.
With all his achievements, he was known as a humble man who carried himself with dignity, a source of inspiration to younger players and to baseball fans over the years, young and old.
Henry Aaron earned respect, for an incredible baseball career, for a life well lived.
Sketchy snow season
In January 2020, Monarch Mountain sported a 52-inch base with the Arkansas River basin’s snowpack at about 125 percent of average.
Thanks to fall snowstorms Monarch had opened Nov. 1, the earliest opening date in years.
A year later, it’s another story entirely.
Monarch opened Thanksgiving weekend, about as usual, but the snow, so abundant a year ago, has been sketchy with the mountain reporting a 33-inch base, and that with 12 inches of snow over the past seven days.
Basin, snowpack stands at 84 percent of average.
For Colorado it’s a similar story. Statewide snowpack as of early January was 83 percent of median and 70 percent of last year with no significant storms recorded through the month which would have substantially changed the totals.
The good news is snow is in the forecast for the end of the week and the weather pattern appears to have changed, bringing more storms to Colorado.
A Rotarian’s passing
Salida businessman Clyde Edmonds died Jan. 17. Active in Rotary, he served as Salida club president, district governor, traveled to Brazil several times on medical missions and helped organize assistance to U.S. gulf-area communities hit by hurricanes. Condolences to Mr. Edmonds’ family.
— Merle Baranczyk, Mail Editor/Publisher