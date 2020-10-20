Our community has been facing uncertain times for many months now and the school district has faced its own set of issues.
It’s been a very dynamic environment and we thought we’d update you on where we stand today.
The board would like to acknowledge the time and commitment our administration and staff put in during the summer in order to build programs and offer multiple educational options for students and families during the pandemic.
These people worked countless hours and sacrificed a lot of their summer months to ensure our students would be supported in their education.
Our teachers continue to adapt and persevere during unprecedented times. Our district has no greater asset than our teachers.
The school board would like to acknowledge the time and commitment our past board members and past board presidents have put in.
These people have volunteered a lot of time and effort to ensure continuity and innovation of education in our community.
The school board remains strong.
The board posted an open position in District 2 in The Mountain Mail and on our website at: http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/news/what_s_new/salida_school_board_district_2_vacancy
We have already ready received letters from qualified candidates and will appoint a new board member at our regular board meeting in November.
We elected Joel McBride as board president at our regular October board meeting.
The school board, superintendent and administration understand the challenges we are facing in the coming months and years to come.
As a group we continue to plan, execute our vision and adapt to many changes in support of our staff and students.
The district’s financial plans and discipline have enabled it to continue its excellence in education that has been built during the last several years.
Partnerships and strong working relationships have been built within the community, Colorado Mountain College, local county government and the state education dept.
These will be important as our district and community continues to respond to a rapidly changing educational and economic environment.
We want to assure you, our community, that the board of education has the capability and determination to continue developing the best possible educational experience for our children.
Lastly we’d like to thank the parents of our students for your willingness to participate in this unpredictable environment.
Your efforts have allowed us to have in person education this fall.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we try to navigate through these challenging times.
Salida Board of Education, R-32-J.