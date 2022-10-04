When I was a kid I remember hearing other kids yelling “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater” like it was something bad. Usually it was during autumn and they were making fun of someone.
But it turns out this dark nursery rhyme dating back to 1797 when it was published in London has a pretty ominous meaning. Americans first read this in 1825 when it was published in the U.S., and the opening lines read, “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater had a wife but could not keep her; he put her in a pumpkin shell and there he kept her very well.”
The implication of the first stanza of this nursery rhyme is that Peter killed his wife and hid her body in a pumpkin. Allegedly Peter found out about his wife’s extracurricular evening activities and, tired of her cheating, he murdered her.
Now the rhyme does not indicate that he actually consumed his wife, but it was meant as a warning to any wives considering stepping outside their marriage vows.
Kind of dark and creepy opening for a cooking column, but it is nearing Halloween and I am going to share some more delicious pumpkin recipes you might enjoy trying. No ghoulish ingredients here, just some creative ways to enjoy the signature gourd of the season.
Paul has been on a mission since last year to make the perfect pumpkin pancakes after I told him the ones we ate at Mojo’s restaurant blew his out of the water.
Undaunted, he has been on a mission to create the best pumpkin pancake. Just for the record, he already makes the best buttermilk pancakes in Salida. This Pumpkin Pancake with Cinnamon Brown Butter is his latest offering.
Pumpkin Pancake
with Cinnamon
Brown Butter
Ingredients:
½ cup butter, cubed
¼ cup maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup chopped pecans, toasted
1½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, room temperature
11/3 cups milk
¾ cup canned pumpkin, not the pumpkin pie mix
½ cup ricotta cheese
Prep:
In a medium, heavy saucepan, cook butter over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg. When well combined, remove from heat and add pecans.
In a small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk, pumpkin and cheese together until well combined. Stir in dry ingredients just until moistened. Do not overmix the batter.
Drop batter by the ¼ cupful onto a heated greased griddle or skillet. Turn when bubbles form on top of the batter. Cook until the second side is golden brown.
Serve with warm pecan butter and additional maple syrup if desired. Bacon or ham is a great side for this dish to cut some of the richness.
Sour Cream
Pumpkin Cake
Sour Cream Pumpkin Cake with a spiced streusel in the center of the cake is delicious for breakfast or dessert after dinner.
Streusel Ingredients:
2/3 cup packed brown sugar
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoon allspice
2½ teaspoons cold butter
Batter Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 cup canned pumpkin
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Glaze Ingredients:
1½ cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice
Prep:
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice. Cut in butter until crumbly and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream, pumpkin and vanilla. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture.
Pour half the batter into a greased 10-inch Bundt pan. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture; top with remaining batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean.
Cool the cake for 10 minutes on a wire rack before removing from the pan to cool completely. When the cake is cooled, combine powdered sugar and orange juice. Drizzle over the top of the cake.
Creamy Pumpkin
Spaghetti with
Chicken
I ran into Katherine Granzella, one of my favorite Salida people, at the store last week and she told me she really enjoyed one of the earlier pumpkin recipes and that she appreciates easy recipes these days. Well, Katherine, I hope you like Creamy Pumpkin Spaghetti with Chicken. It is quick to prepare using a rotisserie chicken and its mild flavor appeals to both adults and children.
Ingredients:
1 16-ounce package spaghetti
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, minced
2 or 3 garlic cloves, minced
1 15-ounce can solid-pack pumpkin
1 cup chicken broth
¾ cup half-and-half
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
½ teaspoon fresh rosemary or ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ rotisserie chicken, shredded, about 2½ cups
Additional minced parsley and rosemary for garnish.
Prep:
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in pumpkin, chicken broth, half-and-half, cheese, parsley, rosemary, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Heat through. Add spaghetti and chicken; cook for 5 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with additional parsley and rosemary and serve immediately.