When I was a kid I remember hearing other kids yelling “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater” like it was something bad. Usually it was during autumn and they were making fun of someone.

But it turns out this dark nursery rhyme dating back to 1797 when it was published in London has a pretty ominous meaning. Americans first read this in 1825 when it was published in the U.S., and the opening lines read, “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater had a wife but could not keep her; he put her in a pumpkin shell and there he kept her very well.”