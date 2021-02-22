We are extremely excited to bring you the films for the 2020-21 Bow Wow Film festival for the fourth year in a row.
This year’s event will look different than years past, being held virtually to ensure the safety of our animal-loving community.
Even though we are watching this in our homes and not in a theater full of other animal lovers, we can still celebrate our community and all the amazing people who are a part of it, people around the world working hard to make this world a better place for pets.
Before the films kick off, make sure to check out a brief message from Ark-Valley Humane Society’s Executive Director, Amber van Leuken.
This year the short films will take you to South Padre Island where trained dogs are helping the National Park service and its dedicated volunteers find and protect endangered Ridley turtle’s nests.
Then we will head to India where a woman who was once in an elite military squad now puts her talents to work rescuing dogs.
Another film will take us to spend time in Colorado with some fantastic kiddos and we will run and pedal trails around the world with people and their pups.
Gather your favorite treats, snuggle up with your pets and enjoy the show.
Tickets are available to purchase online for $10, you can find more information at http://www.ark-valley.org. After purchasing your ticket you will receive a URL that you can plug into your computer and watch any time between now through March 4. Please check your spam folder if for some reason you can’t find your link, the email will be from Eventgroove.
All proceeds will benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society.
We are so thankful to all of our business sponsors who have helped make this film festival possible. We hope you enjoy the films!
Emy Luebbering is the Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach manager.