Recreation in Balance: Support but questions
As is often the case with extensive, complex and comprehensive planning documents, portions are welcomed and well received while other segments raise questions and concerns.
Such is the case with Envision Chaffee County’s Recreation in Balance plan, adopted by the county Planning Commission earlier this summer. The plan evolved from more than two years of efforts of a task force charged with coming up with a draft.
The proposed five-year management plan carries an estimated $20 million cost – $15 million in infrastructure and $5 million for maintenance – with only a small portion of this sum covered through the county’s sales tax. Most of the funds would need to come from grants.
The plan addresses impacts of the county’s rapidly growing recreational tourism affecting public lands and points to mitigate those impacts.
Among the points most county residents will agree with are the need for new facilities and infrastructure. The plan calls for:
• Constructing or refurbishing 10 restrooms in the county, including facilities at the Shirley Site south of Poncha Springs and the Denny Creek and Ptarmigan trailheads west of Buena Vista;
• Adding a pedestrian crossing at U.S. 50 and CR 127 east of Poncha;
• Completion of Whipple and Walton loop trails east of BV;
• Adding Monarch Park Campground capacity;
• Containment using boulders and fencing of dispersed campsites impacting wildlife, water quality or ag operations;
• Adding a dog waste station at Vandaveer Ranch southeast of Salida; and
• Using the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau to educate and inform visitors about proper use of public lands, Leave No Trace and other programs.
Most folks would agree with the plan’s above provisions. They would enhance safety, add sanitation facilities and provide or expand recreation resources.
Where the plan has run into question and opposition is in identifying “concentration zones” and “critical wildlife habitat.”
Salida Mountain Trails, Poncha town officials and Monarch Mountain all expressed concerns over the plan and its potential to direct future recreational development, whether it be new trails or possible ski area expansion.
Following the criticism, the plan revised language to state, “The zones do not intend to instruct use but focus planning and fundraising toward improving experiences … .”
Because some 80 percent of the county is public lands – mainly Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management – adding new features, from trails to new ski area terrain, already goes through strict federal, and in some cases state, planning and public comment processes.
Federal officials from the Forest Service and BLM have said that the rec plan does not affect their legally mandated processes in any way. New features on public lands, such as trails, already include comment from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on impacts to wildlife.
Still, questions remain. For example, if a new trail is proposed through what the plan designates as critical wildlife habitat, how will the plan be used? Will it be referenced by officials who will be making decisions?
Because it is part of the county comprehensive plan, does it mean that when a proposed development comes before a federal agency, do county officials weigh in, commenting on the feature and how it impacts the county plan?
While the plan has a number of much needed provisions, questions remain.
— MJB