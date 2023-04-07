The house sat among manicured grounds on a rise overlooking the Pacific, part of a gated enclave at the end of a quiet street.
One drifted to sleep to the muted roar of breakers dashing against the foot of the cliffs and woke to the scent of plumeria and hibiscus, the cries of exotic birdlife and the rattle of palm fronds buffeted by the trades.
Sitting atop the cliff overlooking the ocean, one could witness the millennia-old migration of humpbacks heading north to their summertime feeding grounds, their passage marked by plumes from their spouts and the occasional explosion of water as one breached then crashed oceanward in a humbling display of equal parts power and grace.
Clouds hovered, casting their shadow on an ever-restless sea while in the distance the endless blue of ocean merged with sky.
Each morning after breakfast I’d take the path that led from the house down to a swimming pool set next to a sheltered cove.
The action of the ocean waves had stripped away the cove’s sand, leaving a shoreline exposed and rocky.
Floating just below the surface, legs splayed, heads down, turtles rose and fell with the swells. An occasional head would pop up, take a breath, look around, then submerge once more.
I’d dive into the pool and swim some laps, building toward my goal of completing four underwater on a single breath by the time we’d leave for home.
The bottom of the pool sported a tile mosaic of a whale, and I’d imagine what it would be like to swim so close to a real one.
Often the kids would join after their breakfast, and the whale would provide the impetus for our favorite game, Whale versus Octopi.
They, being the octopi, would try to capture and drag the poor whale to the steps leading into the pool, aka Electric Reel Island.
Here the hapless cetacean would be hauled ashore to be carved up for blubber. Sadly, frequent midgame rule changes – always initiated by the octopi – would ensure that on the verge of escape or subjecting the octopi to a similar fate, the whale ultimately succumbed to their machinations.
Following the pool session, we’d pack lunch then head to one of several beaches, depending on weather and swell. Some would be calm and sheltered, ideal for snorkeling, where one glimpse beneath the surface instantly revealed a vibrant window into that other world hidden from above.
At others the waves pounded, boogie boards and body surfing the order of the day – like river running, imparting the mixture of fear and exhilaration that comes from being borne along by a force infinitely more powerful than oneself.
Evenings would be spent sitting out in the lanai as the resident gecko population emerged for their nocturnal hunt.
The sun would set, same place, same time, irrespective of the season, adding to the sense of timelessness.
Quite why so few sailors during the era of European exploration chose to return to the cold and strictures of northern climes and society remains an enduring mystery.
Several years have passed since I last sat in that lanai, transfixed by the ocean, its moods and residents.
In that time the kids have somehow morphed into adults. I learned recently the pool has been overhauled, and as a result the whale no longer resides in the deep. While all migrations are circular, still we pass by each point in time only once.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.