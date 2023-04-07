Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

The house sat among manicured grounds on a rise overlooking the Pacific, part of a gated enclave at the end of a quiet street.

One drifted to sleep to the muted roar of breakers dashing against the foot of the cliffs and woke to the scent of plumeria and hibiscus, the cries of exotic birdlife and the rattle of palm fronds buffeted by the trades.