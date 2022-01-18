Cases tapering down
After spiking last week with a total of 231 cases over just four days, including 75 Monday, 64 Tuesday and 56 Thursday, this week started off with “just” 24 coronavirus cases, something of a reprieve from seven days earlier.
The Omicron variant is now the virus version that is spreading across the county, and the rest of the country. Omicron is more contagious than Delta, its predecessor, especially so among those not vaccinated, and has a shorter incubation period of one to three days.
But Omicron also appears to inflict less serious symptoms among those infected. This is borne out in hospitalizations over the past week. Despite the record number of cases last week, hospitalizations over the past two weeks came to seven.
If the current variant carried the symptoms of Delta, hospitalizations would be expected to be far higher than what they were.
This is not to say that Omicron should be taken lightly. The virus can still cause serious consequences, hospitalizations and even death, especially so among those with compromised immune systems, such as those who are diabetic.
It should be noted that those who are vaccinated, particularly those who have had the Moderna and Pfizer shots and their boosters, and who are infected are reporting less serious symptoms, are less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to die.
While those who have been vaccinated can still contract the virus, the shots are an important weapon in preventing serious illness or even lethal consequences.
Snowpack surprise
The National Resource Conservation Service last week published Colorado’s December snowpack and water survey, which carried good news for most of the state.
Statewide, Dec. 31 snowpack was 123 percent of median with the Gunnison and southwest basins reporting 153 and 144 percent of median.
The Arkansas and Rio Grande were the only two basins that were not above 100 percent, reporting 86 and 98 percent respectively.
By some accounts, the 86 percent for the Arkansas is something of a surprise given the slow start to the snow year. With only light early winter snowfalls on the Sawatch Range, Monarch Mountain did not open until Dec. 14.
Then a series of storms hit the state over the Christmas holiday, dumping up to 9 feet of snow on Wolf Creek Pass and significant snow totals on other mountains. Though snowpack has dropped the past two weeks, Monarch was reporting a base of nearly 60 inches at the end of December, with a 47-inch base currently.
Reservoir storage stands at 74 percent of average statewide with a low of 56 percent for the Gunnison Basin to 101 percent for the South Platte. The Arkansas is at 86 percent.
Colorado weather the past two weeks has been mostly dry with above-average temperatures. The National Weather Service is calling for snow showers later this week, which just might bring a change in weather patterns.
Winter safety note
While snowfall has been light for the season to date, this will change and it’s worth noting that avalanche safety courses are being offered starting next week through American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education at Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center in Buena Vista.
Avalanche safety courses at RMOC are also scheduled for February, March and April. For information call 719-395-3335.
— MJB