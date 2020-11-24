President-elect Biden
Three weeks after polls closed and some two weeks after all state races have been decided, President Donald Trump has yet to concede the Nov. 3 election.
Though he has not officially conceded, on Monday the president gave the apparent go-ahead to the General Services Administration to begin the steps necessary for the transition of power to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
As he did through the campaign, over the past three weeks President Trump has claimed election fraud as a result of mail-in ballots and voting irregularities. His team has filed a number of lawsuits in battleground states challenging election results.
The president has every right to pursue steps to ensure that the election was conducted fairly and competently.
However, while the president has alleged fraud, his legal team has shown little in the way of proof to back up his claims, and certainly nothing in the way of “massive” fraudulent actions on a scale of the tens of thousands of votes needed to turn the election in his favor.
A number of courts have thrown out the presidents claims because of a lack of substantiation.
Last week, the president’s press secretary said to the effect that the process of transition to the new administration would begin in due time.
That time has come as the GSA has moved to begin the protocols that come with a change in presidential administrations.
The president may continue his efforts aimed at challenging results in specific states but from what’s now known, Joe Biden, former U.S. senator and vice president to Barack Obama, will be the next president of the United States.
Further restrictions?
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said last week that if the county’s coronavirus case count does not slow down, state health officials would likely move the county to a higher level of restriction, from its current yellow status.
She said the goal was to maintain the county at 35 or fewer cases over a 14-day period, stating, “We must take mitigation measures before it is too late.”
It may be too late.
As of Monday, over the past week, the county has recorded 56 virus cases, 91 cases over a two week period, obviously far in excess of the goal needed to maintain the county’s current status of yellow.
The county’s virus position may depend in part on what’s happening elsewhere in the state. At this point, though, it appears the county will be moving to a more restrictive level.
Each level beyond yellow on the scale – orange, red and purple – carry more restrictions, which could lead to closures and further limits to meetings and gatherings.
To avoid the higher restrictions, it’s critical that the county and its residents heed virus guidelines – wear a mask in public, maintain proper distance, wash hands often, stay home if sick and test if symptoms show.
We need to reverse the trend. Following health department guidelines is how we can do it.
A safe Thanksgiving
This week, America celebrates Thanksgiving, a time when families and friends gather to give thanks for their blessings.
To limit the coronavirus’ spread, state and county health officials ask that gatherings be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Not exactly traditional, however, it’s a sacrifice worth making for those we love and cherish.
Our best wishes to you for a safe Thanksgiving.
