There are many articles about the danger of leaving dogs in hot cars. Many mention walking your dog on hot asphalt as a potential hot spot – no pun intended – that’s often much too hot for your dog’s feet. If it’s 87 air degrees, asphalt can be as high as 140 degrees. As one article stated, why would you cook your dog’s feet?
Many of us tend to take our dogs with us on shopping trips or even short errands with little regard to how quickly the car’s interior heats up.
The accompanying chart gives us all a better grasp of how cars can become furnaces and threaten brain damage or the very life of our dogs. Keep in mind a dog’s normal temperature ranges from 101 to 102.5 degrees, while a human’s normal temperature ranges from 97.6 to 99.6 degrees. Dogs are warmer to begin with than us.
I’m not a fan of temperatures outside over 80, and I’m positive my dogs would prefer it to be much lower – like in the 30s. You can imagine the suffering at even relatively mild – to us – temperatures.
What can you legally do in Colorado if you see a dog in trouble in what you assume to be a heat-related situation? Michigan State University has a 2022 website detailing by state what is legal and allowable. Go to www.animallawinfo/topic/table-state-laws-protecting-animals-left-parked-vehicles.
You will find that in Colorado it is allowable to enter a vehicle to rescue a dog or cat. Animal is defined as dog or cat. You can also access specific Colorado law regarding this at www.dfl.org – Denver Dumb Friends League.
I am assuming calling 911 would also provide help and/or instructions or get you to someone who could help.
Let’s hope that every dog/cat/pet owner uses common sense and good judgment when taking their pets with them in their vehicles.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer. She said her very big and furry dogs prefer winter temperatures. They sadly watch their snowy play areas disappear each spring.