Gallagher question on Nov. 3 election ballots
Lost amid the news of the past five months surrounding the coronavirus are Nov. 3 General Election ballot questions.
Certainly, voters are well aware that this is a presidential election year, that Republican President Donald Trump is seeking re-election to a second four-year term and that former vice president and senator Joe Biden is his presumptive though not official – yet – Democratic opponent.
Colorado voters no doubt are aware that former Gov. John Hickenlooper is the Democratic challenger to GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in the race for U.S. Senate.
Also on the ballot are races for U.S. representative, district attorney and county commissioner.
But few are aware of referendums and constitutional amendments that will also appear on Nov. 3 ballots. It therefore came as something of a surprise when Colorado Mountain College’s board of directors came out in support of repeal of the Gallagher Amendment, one of the ballot questions.
Approved by voters in 1982, Gallagher requires that 45 percent of property subject to property tax across the state be paid by residential property owners while commercial, industrial and other entities pay 55 percent.
Over the past four decades, residential property values have risen much faster than commercial, industrial, etc., values. The result is that, in order to stay in compliance with the Gallagher Amendment, the residential assessment ratio dropped from 21 percent – what it was in 1982 – to 7.15 percent currently.
To give an idea of what this means to taxpayers, a home with a market value of $300,000 today would have an assessed value of $63,000 at an assessment rate of 21 percent compared to $21,450 at the current assessment rate.
State officials estimate that in the near future, the residential assessment rate will fall further, by some estimates to 5.88 percent and possibly lower.
Gallagher did not have an effect on nonresidential property assessment rates, which have remained at 29 percent.
Over the nearly four decades since its approval, the result of Gallagher is that cumulatively residential property owners pay substantially less in property taxes than commercial-industrial owners.
It also means that those governmental taxing entities heavily dependent on property tax revenues, ranging from school districts to library districts to fire districts, are seeing significant financial pressures.
Without changes, Gallagher also will have a severe impact on the state budget and in particular, on funding for schools.
With state officials forecasting a 10 percent decline in state revenues as a result of drops in sales and income tax from COVID-19, state support for public schools would be directly impacted.
Gallagher’s repeal was on a statewide ballot in 2003. That question lost with 78 percent voting against at that time.
Look for more information on this and other ballot questions in coming weeks.
Bidders support 4-H
Even during a pandemic, businesses and individuals turned out to support 4-H at the recent Chaffee County Junior Livestock Sale.
Bidders paid just over $216,000 for 84 animals in support of kids involved in 4-H.
The amount was down a bit from the $252,000 of 2019 but considering what’s happened across the state as well as locally in the past five months, this year’s proceeds are nonetheless remarkable.
Congratulations to all those selling animals at the sale and a big “Thank you!” to all buyers.
— MJB