“Smile, you’re on Candid Camera,” is what my zany friend says to her Weimaraner, Bailey, every time she has him pose for a photo. Bailey, loving the attention, appears to smile. His eyes widen, brows lift and the edges of his mouth pull back and up.
Is Bailey really smiling? Most experts would answer, “Yes!”
According to veterinary behavior specialist Dr. Lore Haug, any dog can smile, with some breeds such as Doberman pinschers, terriers and cattle dogs (just to name a few) being genetically predisposed to smile more than others.
Haug explains, “It is an appeasement greeting behavior that seems to be directed only at people. Dogs don’t do this true smiling behavior to other dogs.”
When that smile or grin accompanies other behaviors showing the dog is relaxed and comfortable, it is safe to assume he is “happy.”
For many years, most animal behaviorists agreed that animals were not grinning for joy but because of a muscular reflex. That belief has now changed. Your dog may not be smiling along with you as you watch your favorite TV comedy because he too thinks it is funny. He has his lips turned upward because he is comfortable and relaxed snuggled up by you.
We humanize this to believe he is happy. We react accordingly, showing pleasure that our best buddy is content, which only reinforces his “joyful-like” behaviors. His smile really is a learned response from his desire to please us.
Many dogs also appear to smile if they are showing submission to their humans.
“Smiling is a form of ‘active submission,’” Haug said, “along with other submissive signs such as curling their bodies down or rolling on their sides or backs.”
You have no doubt found yourself trying not to laugh when your dog gives you that innocent “who me” look about some mischief he got into when you were not looking. He has learned to act submissively to avoid getting scolded by you. Our dogs are smart.
Some dogs expose teeth when they smile, which people can misinterpret as the bared teeth of aggression. If those people act afraid, they may create a defensive, aggressive response from the now confused dog.
This is why it is always important to read a dog’s entire body language to determine what he is saying.
A happy dog has relaxed body posture, wagging tail, neutral ears, soft face and calm eyes. If a dog has a stiff body, tucked tail and a tense look, he is in defensive mode. He is not smiling.
He is not your happy dog that you love and adore, who does grin for photos, just to please you and make you smile.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.