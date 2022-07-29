Ballot language critical in housing question
A ballot question asking voters to approve a countywide 3.5-mill levy now appears poised to be placed on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
The measure being put forth by the Chaffee Housing Authority requires approval of local governments, including the county, Salida and Buena Vista, which has been given.
If approved by voters, the mill levy would add about $24 per $100,000 of the county assessor’s actual value to residential property owners’ tax bills. That is, $100,000 x .0695, the current residential assessment ratio, or $6,950, times .0035, the proposed mill levy, which equals $24.325.
For commercial and industrial properties the levy would add about $101 per $100,000 of actual value; that is $100,000 times the assessment ratio of .29 or $29,000, times the .0035 levy or $101.50.
The question is will a majority of voters, in particular those who own residential and commercial property, be willing to pay increased taxes to benefit the county’s affordable housing efforts?
The housing authority board considered asking for a 0.25 percent sales tax increase but opted instead for the 3.5-mill levy.
An advantage of a sales tax is that it is paid for by everyone, including visitors. In fact, the generally accepted belief is that visitors pay about 40 percent and in some cases more of a sales tax.
In 2018, county voters approved a 0.25 percent sales tax, now referred to as the county’s Common Ground program, with proceeds used to benefit forests and wildfire mitigation, preserving ranches and impacts of recreation. Voters approved the question by a 52-48 percent majority.
At the time we urged county commissioners to include an affordable housing revenue component in the measure, but this did not happen. We said then that housing was the most critical issue facing the county, a crisis which in four years has only gotten worse as housing costs have skyrocketed, more than doubling since 2018.
We give housing authority board members credit for taking a proactive, aggressive step toward the county housing program.
Whether or not voters will support the question depends in large part on ballot language, the specifics and details that will frame the program’s structure, its cost and how tax funds are used. The more funding that goes to making housing affordable, the more likely voters will vote approval.
A question already being asked, for example, is how workforce housing will be addressed, or more specifically, how it will be funded.
That language has not yet been finalized, but will be in coming weeks.
Dr. Bill, a Salida icon
Dr. Bill Mehos, a native son and Salida icon, died this week at age 92.
For decades, Dr. Bill, as he was affectionately known, was a family practitioner with Drs. Leo Leonardi and Tom Sandell.
From the time he returned to Salida in 1957 to practice medicine to when he retired in the late 1990s, he delivered thousands of babies, dealt with the various medical needs of patients and literally became an integral part of hundreds of families.
After he retired, he continued his efforts to benefit this community’s medical needs, serving on the Salida Hospital District board for eight years, a time when the board planned and built the new Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Later he joined the hospital foundation and the Chaffee People’s Clinic, and he was the first person inducted into the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Hall of Fame. The latter is a statement of what he meant to this community.
Thank you, Dr. Bill.
— MJB