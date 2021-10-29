Time to cast ballots
The Nov. 2 election is now just four days ahead and that means it’s time to cast your ballot.
To ensure your vote gets counted, it’s critical that ballots be returned directly to vote centers or boxes and not mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.
Curbside ballot boxes are available at the county clerk’s office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida; and at the Buena Vista Motor Vehicle Branch Office, 112 Linderman Ave. A drop box is also available inside the county clerk’s election office.
Two voter service and polling centers are also available at:
• The Scout Hut, 210 Sackett Ave., Salida; open today and Monday from 8-5; open Saturday, 8-noon; and Election Day, Tuesday, from 7-7.
• The Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.; open Monday 10-5; and Tuesday, Election Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Salida voters will be electing a new mayor. Dan Shore, who has served on the city council the past four years, is running unopposed. After serving two, two-year terms Mayor P.T. Wood is not running for re-election.
In Ward 1, for the city council seat left open by Mr. Shore, Dominique Naccarato is running unopposed; in Ward 2, Councilman Justin Critelli is running for re-election unopposed; and in Ward 3, Adam Martinez is challenging incumbent Harald Kasper who seeks a second four-year term.
For Salida school board, Carrie Coscarella-Mattix is running unopposed in District 1; Abby Jefferson faces current board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit in District 2; Mandy Paschall is running in District 3; incumbent Joe Smith faces challenger Catherine Rich in District 4; and incumbent Jeannie Peters is unopposed for the board’s at-large seat. There are no candidates for the District 5 seat.
Voters cast ballots for candidates in all districts.
Voters will decide three statewide questions:
• Amendment 78 would require that all monies received by the state be deposited in a to-be-created custodial fund and be subject to appropriation by state legislators after a public hearing.
The Mail recommends a no vote on 78. The question would delay dispersal of funds whether they be grants, lawsuit monies or gifts and contributions and would add a new, costly bureaucratic layer.
• Proposition 119 would use a new marijuana tax and other state funds to provide out-of-school learning programs for kids 5-17, including tutoring and instruction in math, science, writing, music and art.
The Mail suggests a “yes” on 119. It would add a much-needed learning dimension for students, and parents would be able to make their own choices on after-school programs for their kids.
• Proposition 120 would lower property tax ratios from the current residential rate of 7.15 to 6.5 percent and for commercial and all other property – excluding mines and oil and gas leases – from 29 to 26.4 percent. Because state legislators passed and the governor signed a bill negating effects of 120, the question will ultimately go to court.
With the rapid growth in property values, The Mail recommends a “yes” on Proposition 120.
In voting, remember to follow instructions included with ballots, to use the secrecy sleeve provided and sign and date the return envelope.
Just be sure to get your vote to a ballot box or to a vote center before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Condolences
Ray Perschbacher, a longtime Salida resident, died Oct. 23. A businessman and a Salida city councilman, Mr. Perschbacher loved telling stories of his family and their arrival in the county in the early 1900s. And he relished a good argument on just about any subject, backing up his points with facts gleaned through his wide and varied interests.
Condolences to the Perschbacher family.
— MJB