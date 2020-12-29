What a wonderful holiday season we had – great phone calls with family and friends, time together, a tree packed with wonderful gifts and, yes, way too many good things to eat. Time to get back on track.
Paul and I have been eating our big meal at noon now for a couple of years now. For dinner we like soups, salads or sandwiches, even the occasional scrambled egg. This past week we have eaten like we are going to the gallows, so starting this week we are going to focus more on soups and more veggies.
One of my favorite soups is Fennel Potato Soup. This richly flavored buttermilk- based soup is perfect for cold winter nights and showcases the subtle flavor of fennel beautifully.
Fennel Potato Soup
Ingredients:
2 medium fennel bulbs, about 2 pounds
6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed, about 2 pounds
4 cups chicken broth
1/3 cup butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon caraway seeds
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 cups buttermilk, whole fat is best
2½ cups chopped chicken
Prep:
Wash fennel. Snip ¼ cup of leafy tops and set aside. Cut off and discard the upper stalks of fennel.
Remove any wilted outer layers. Cut off and discard a thin slice off the bottom of the bulb. Halve, core and chop the remaining fennel. You should have about 4 cups.
In a 4-quart Dutch oven, combine fennel, potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Drain, reserving the broth. Set aside half of the potatoes and fennel. Place the remainder in a bowl and mash with a potato masher.
Meanwhile, in the same Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour, caraway seeds and pepper. Add buttermilk. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Cook for 1 minute more, stirring constantly.
Stir in the mashed potato mixture, the reserved potatoes and fennel, reserved broth, snipped fennel tops and the chicken.
Cook and stir until heated through. Add Additional broth, if necessary, to achieve desired consistency.
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup with sliced leeks, wild rice and sherry is elegant enough to serve company, but easy enough for a weeknight meal.
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients:
2 14-ounce cans chicken broth
1 cup sliced carrot
½ cup sliced celery
1/3 cup uncooked wild rice
1/3 cup sliced leek or green onion
½ teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup half-and-half or whole milk
1½ cups cooked chicken, chopped
2 tablespoons dry sherry
Thin carrot strips and snipped fresh time as garnish if desired
Prep:
In a large saucepan, combine broth, carrot, celery, rice, leeks, dried thyme and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 50 minutes or until the rice is tender. Higher altitudes usually require extra cooking time for the rice.
In another pan, melt butter and stir in flour. Stir in half-and-half or milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook 1 more minute. Slowly add the half-and-half mixture to the broth, stirring constantly. Add chicken and sherry, heat through. If desired, garnish with carrot strips and thyme.
Need dinner quick? Try Curried Pumpkin Soup. This creamy, golden soup is rich with green onions, pumpkin and ham.
Curried Pumpkin Soup
Ingredients:
¾ cup chopped green onions
2 teaspoons curry powder
¼ cup butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 15-ounce can of pumpkin
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups buttermilk
1 cup cubed ham
Sliced green onion, optional
Prep:
Melt butter in a 3-quart saucepan. Add green onion and curry, cooking over medium heat for 2 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in flour. Add pumpkin and broth. Cook until thick and it starts to bubble. Cook 1 minute more.
Stir in buttermilk and ham. Heat through. Top with sliced green onions, if desired.
Shrimp and Greens Soup is a southern favorite, light and tasty. I am not a fan of collard or mustard greens; they are too bitter for my taste. I prefer spinach leaves or bok choy.
Shrimp and Greens Soup
Ingredients:
12 ounces uncooked shrimp, thawed, peeled, deveined and rinsed
1 large leek, sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 14-ounce cans chicken or vegetable broth
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram or thyme
¼ teaspoon lemon pepper
2 cups fresh spinach or bok choy, shredded
Prep:
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Cook leek and garlic for 2 minutes or until the leek is tender.
Carefully add the broth, parsley, marjoram and lemon pepper. Bring to a boil.
Add shrimp, return to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer uncovered for 2 minutes.
Stir in the spinach or bok choy and cook for a minute more or until the shrimp turns pink.