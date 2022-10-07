I lay in my bag listening to the rain drum on the roof of the topper, too snug to justify leaving my cocoon. Air rich and dank nipped at the tip of my nose. Finally I propped myself up on one elbow and looked outside to a morning sharpening in the first light of day.
I took a slug of water then lay back down, hoping to find sleep again for another hour, but aging hips and aching shoulders had other ideas. Finally, nature’s call no longer to be ignored, I dressed against the chill and walked down a small rise from camp to the river’s edge.
The water flowed gray and sluggish. Beyond the far bank the ground rose steeply, tendrils of cloud ghosting through the tops of the pines, pushed by a gentle breeze toward the high country where doubtless the season’s first snow would be falling.
Under a low-slung tarp I lit the stove then boiled water and brewed tea. Still the rain fell, lighter than before. The mug warmed my fingertips, steam rising to warm my face. I thought about what to make of the day. I had intended to journey up-country, beyond the reservoir to the head of the river to where it flowed more with the character and intimacy of a small mountain stream.
I had spent the last three days in the neighboring drainage, fishing out-of-the-way places where the creeks had flowed threadbare and the fish held in the deeper pools on elbow bends and beneath cut banks. Occasionally I’d come across a pair of brookies finning on shallow cobbles and give them a wider berth to avoid disturbing their late-season redd.
Once, standing atop a small knoll surveying the countryside, movement caught my eye. Fifty yards ahead a coyote broke from a stand of timber and trotted nose-down toward the stream. I stood still and silent, watching it progress until it suddenly stopped and turned in my direction, sniffing the air, sensing an alien presence. For several seconds we locked eyes across the divide, then it turned and hastened back to the security of the timber. As the tea warmed my insides I wondered where it sheltered now.
The morning carried with it a sense of quickening, a compression of time, a notice to all creatures that a reckoning was imminent. Those who had secured sufficient calories and shelter would likely be rewarded with another year of life, an anonymous end awaiting those who had failed, in the process likely contributing to the survival of others.
This equation had applied even to the human inhabitants until relatively recent times. Further down river I’d passed the tumble-down remains of a couple of old log cabins, the seasonal survival of their occupants dependent on the outcome of the hunt and the amount of wood chopped over summer.
For me on the other hand, the turn in the weather was something to be savored, a symbol of a world keeping to its rhythms, an easy outlook to maintain when one is blessed with ample food, a soft mattress, a down bag and an exit strategy that involves driving a few hours to a heated home with a well-stocked larder.
The sound of the rain falling on the tarp softened to a gentle hiss as raindrops turned to snowflakes, heavy and wet, falling slowly and melting on contact. The breeze intensified, increasing the chill, tipping the scales toward a plan of action. While I wished the creatures of the forest well, I desired for now to count myself among them no further. The soft option of a warm hearth beckoned. The countryside above the reservoir could wait for another time.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.