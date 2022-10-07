Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

I lay in my bag listening to the rain drum on the roof of the topper, too snug to justify leaving my cocoon. Air rich and dank nipped at the tip of my nose. Finally I propped myself up on one elbow and looked outside to a morning sharpening in the first light of day.

I took a slug of water then lay back down, hoping to find sleep again for another hour, but aging hips and aching shoulders had other ideas. Finally, nature’s call no longer to be ignored, I dressed against the chill and walked down a small rise from camp to the river’s edge.