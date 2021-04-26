Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.