Like last year, the holidays are going to be a little different this year. We need to do our part in keeping our county safe and our friends and family well.
Even though we may need to wear our masks, keep our distance and abstain from gathering in large groups, there are plenty of ways for our families to have fun together.
If movies are your thing, check out the plethora of DVDs available in our library. This includes a large section of Christmas movies in both the adult and children’s area. Also, if you are not familiar with our binge boxes, check them out. They are a themed, curated collection of DVDs intended for binge watching. We even have Christmas-themed binge boxes.
How about making homemade salt dough ornaments? They are very easy (recipe can be found on the internet by searching “salt dough ornament recipe”) and fun to make. You can put the ornaments on your own tree or give them to friends and neighbors as gifts.
If you have grandchildren and you aren’t able to visit them this year, how about reading to them via electronics (phone, iPad, computer, etc). Children love to be read to, and it is even more special and more meaningful if a grandparent or a family member reads to them. We have plenty of books here at the library, and, even better, our librarians are here to make recommendations for you if you need them.
One of my favorite holiday pastimes with my family has always been making classic Christmas sugar cookie cutouts and then decorating them with my family. We would laugh, tell stories and share memories while making, cutting and decorating cookies. My siblings and I would even have competitions to see who would decorate the best cookies. Then, when the cookies were all baked and decorated, we would share them with our friends and neighbors. This year would be a great time to bake cookies together and share them.
Don’t forget your favorite hot beverage. A cup of hot cocoa or apple cider on a cold night makes it even more special. Maybe even add marshmallows or a cinnamon stick!
Please be safe this holiday season, and have a very merry Christmas!
Joel Atkins is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.