Cats are territorial and love their homes, but they will also love your car if you make it a stress-free, happy place and not just the way to get to and from the vet.
Each year my friend and her cat, Penelope, travel to Arizona to escape winter in Illinois. Penelope loves the trip because her owner has made it a fun adventure. Many cat lovers successfully travel to and from second homes and vacation spots with their feline friends.
They achieve this by patiently taking the time to make the car ride a comfortable, positive experience. They slowly condition their pets to be content in both a car and a carrier.
A carrier secured in the back seat is essential for cat travel to prevent the cat from hurting himself. A “loose” pet can become a projectile or crushed by an airbag if there is an accident, and a roaming, playful cat can easily become a safety hazard by distracting the driver.
This means you need to get your cat used to both the car and the carrier.
With the car, begin by letting your cat simply sniff and explore inside, especially the back seat. As he moves about he will leave his scent behind. You can help by putting one of his beds or blankets inside, making the car’s scent familiar to him.
When your cat is comfortable with this, get in the car with him and close the doors for a short time. Gradually lengthen the visits to three or four minutes. Repeat all these steps two or three times a day, and when back in the familiar territory of home, reward your cat with high-value treats, such as food, catnip or play.
You can even feed your cat in the car to make it a more inviting place.
Combine these car visits with carrier training. Teach your cat that the carrier is a great hangout by having it open and available. Make it enticing with a toy or treat. Feed your cat in the carrier.
Regularly practice entry and exit, making it part of his routine.
Once your cat is comfortable going in and out of the carrier, put him inside and close the door. Pick up the carrier with him inside and walk around the house. Let him out and reward him. Repeat this three or four times a day.
When your cat accepts the car and carrier visits, you are ready to combine the two, continuing to repeat your training steps two or three times a day.
Put your pet in the carrier and secure it in the back seat of the car. Take your place in the driver’s seat, close the doors and just sit.
If all is going well after several “car sits,” start the car and let it run for a minute. Then progress over time by backing to the end of the driveway and then a drive around the block. Keep lengthening your drive over the next several days.
Soon your furry friend will be a happy traveler in your car.
You still need to pack and plan the logistics of your trip, but you have crossed a huge hurdle by training your cat that travel is a fun adventure.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.