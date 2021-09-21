by Dione Morgan
Early Childhood Council
Transitions occur every day and throughout the lifespan. Daily transitions occur when we are required to move from one activity or place to another. Transitions also occur when children move from program to program, classroom to classroom and from home to preschool, childcare or kindergarten.
It is never too early to begin preparing your child and family for upcoming transitions.
All children handle transitions differently. Some children adjust quickly to changes, while others may be slower to warm to the idea. Regardless of their temperament and ability to adjust, your child will benefit when everyone involved collaborates and plans the transition.
If you would like additional information about how your child’s temperament may affect transitions, visit https://www.ecmhc.org/temperament/index.html.
Children are more comfortable if the transition is expected and planned. Any change in their environment or life can leave a child feeling anxious or unsure of what to expect next. Explain to your child what is going to happen and encourage them to express their concerns or questions. The way that early transitions are handled affects a child’s ability to cope with future transitions.
Three factors to consider when transitioning to childcare, preschool or kindergarten are:
Relationship: Providers often offer informal meetings with families to explain what the transition will look like for you and your child. If your child’s future provider has not set one up, you can request one. You can also help your child to form relationships with other children before school begins, if possible. This may be through play dates, library programming or other family-friendly events.
Alignment: Talk with your provider to make sure you understand what the program will look like and anything you may need to be prepared for. The provider can help you to understand their philosophy and practice. This will help you to find a program that aligns with your own values and family practices.
Communication: Share your hopes, expectations and concerns with your provider. Effective communication is important for successful transitions. Your child’s provider is a partner in your family’s journey. Clear communication will help you both understand how you can support each other in this process.
Benefits of successful transitions include:
• More positive outcomes.
• More positive relationships.
• Less stress for the child and family.
• More likely to enjoy school and perform better.
Risks of unsuccessful transitions include:
• Challenging behavior.
• Poor performance.
• Social and emotional struggles.
• Difficulties adjusting.
Try reading with your child about transitions:
“The Night Before Preschool” – by Natasha Wing
“Maisy Goes to Preschool” – by Lucy Cousins
“Rosie Goes to Preschool” – By Karen Katz
“My First Day at Nursery School” – by Becky Edwards
“Llama Llama Misses Mama” – by Anna Dewdney
“Wemberly Worried” – by Kevin Henkes
“The Kissing Hand” – by Audrey Penn
“The Invisible String” – by Patrice Karst.
Dione Morgan, MA, ECSE, is the Child Find coordinator for the Buena Vista area, Circle of Security parent facilitator and vice-chairperson of Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.