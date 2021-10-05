by Joel Atkins
Salida Regional Library
Salida Regional Library has a variety of puzzles, board games and cards to be enjoyed by all. Additionally, we offer Adult Game Night, Middle School Trivia and an occasional game program for our kids. We have something for everyone – infant to 100-plus.
Research shows that playing games can offer benefits for people of all ages. For young children, simple games can help players learn colors, numbers and dexterity by moving cards and moving board pieces around. Games also help children focus and work on their attention span. It is important to finish the game without interruptions to enjoy the benefits.
Board games have also proven to be an alternative to time-out, giving parents and children an opportunity to take turns, practice patience and allow children time to work on being more respectful instead of getting upset. Games also help children who struggle with talking with others and building friendships.
For school-aged children, games are an excellent way to boost language skills and reading comprehension. Even though there are many more advantages to playing games, teamwork, learning the importance of being a good loser and a good winner, and taking an opportunity to unplug from technology are also great learning opportunities.
The library has several kits/games that can be checked out for all different age ranges. In the children’s area, there are infant and toddler kits. Each kit is specific to an age range, so be sure to check out the correct age-appropriate kit.
Also in the children’s area for checkout are learning games. They range in subject from A to Z to Critters to What Color Is It and so many more. The age range for these games is 3-plus, and they come in both English and Spanish languages.
Close to the library’s main circulation desk, there are learning kits that range from preschool to “all ages,” examining subjects from social studies to anatomy. Not all of these kits have games, but all are worth looking into.
Lastly, we have memory kits. Initially intended for patrons with dementia and their caregivers, they have been shown to help anyone flex their memory comprehension. Each of these kits is different and has assorted games from bingo to card games.
If you are looking to play a game in the library, ask a staff member, and they would be happy to accommodate you. Parents, want to play a game with your child? Ask the children’s librarian.
Don’t forget about our puzzle swap by the front door. Take one home and bring it back when done. Or, better yet, bring a different one back.
Make sure you check out our Salida Regional Library website, www.salidalibrary.org, or our Facebook page for all of our programs. Don’t miss out!
Joel Atkins is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.