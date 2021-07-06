2020 election video saga raises questions
The 2020 Chaffee County election monitoring video raises a number of questions.
The matter goes back to a mid-December Colorado Open Records Act request by Jerry Raski to view the county election video. He states he balked at paying a $6,500 fee to obtain a copy of the video.Instead, arrangements were made for him to view the video at the county in early January.
In setting up the equipment to view the video, however, Jason LaPointe, county IT manager, reportedly slipped and dropped the viewing machine, which rendered it inoperable. According to county officials, Speco, the manufacturer, refused to assist, stating it no longer supported the 2007-era system.
Mr. Raski, of Salida, said that in February, the county gave him a video which supposedly was of the 2020 election. He subsequently went online, found a device to play the video and found that the recording was of a 2015 election, and not 2020.
A second citizen, Vicki Derke of Buena Vista, also requested a copy of the 2020 election video but reportedly what she was also given was a different portion of the 2015 election video.
Mr. Raski said a meeting with the county was set up for June 18 to jointly view 2020 election video on his equipment but the drive was blank, that it contained no video data.
County officials have not disputed Mr. Raski or Ms. Derke’s claims.
According to an April 28 letter from Jennifer Davis, county attorney, in response to a CORA request made by Ms. Derke, some 264 hours of 2020 election video is intact but currently inaccessible.
In a June 24 county press release, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said the digital recorder used to record the election may not have recorded some portion of the scheduled surveillance period as it was supposed to, that a malfunction within the system may have prevented the system from capturing video.
But no one knows for sure because no one apparently bothered to check the system to make sure it was operating properly during the election period. County officials said the video is only checked if questions come up during the election process.
To review, a county citizen makes a CORA request to view the county’s 2020 election video. The county is going to charge $6,500 for a copy of the video; citizen balks; county agrees to set up a viewing at a county office.
County employee drops viewing machine, rendering it inoperable; manufacturer refuses to support outdated equipment; county gives supposed copy of video to citizen; citizen finds machine online, views video given him by county, finds it’s of the 2015 election, not 2020.
Second citizen requests 2020 election video; county provides video, but it too is of 2015 election; county attorney states in April 2020 election video is intact but inaccessible.
Then in a June 24 press release, county officials state that the video recorder may have malfunctioned, that some portion of the 2020 election process may not have captured all of the election surveillance period that it was supposed to record.
The press release also noted that an incident report was submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State noting the issue with the video and noting what the release said was suspected equipment failure.
The entire election video issue, and the county’s June 24 press release raises more questions than answers, for one, when did the county learn that the video recording system may have malfunctioned and may not have recorded the election process as it was designed to do?
— MJB