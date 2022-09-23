Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

Outside my living room window sunflower stalks rattle dry and stiff in the afternoon breeze. This sound is harbinger for one of my most eagerly anticipated times of the year. For the last few months their blooms have stood vibrant and tall, east facing, a magnet for pollinators and a pleasure to the eye. Now they droop earthward, stalks unable to support the weight of their heads replete with seeds.

If the sunflower of summer provides bounty for pollinators, the sunflower of fall provides similar bounty for bird life. At the sound of the stalks rattling I turn my head to look outside. Smaller birds – sparrows, finches and warblers – perch precariously on the sunflower heads. Their weight causes the heads to bob and weave, so they often hang upside down as they work. 