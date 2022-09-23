Outside my living room window sunflower stalks rattle dry and stiff in the afternoon breeze. This sound is harbinger for one of my most eagerly anticipated times of the year. For the last few months their blooms have stood vibrant and tall, east facing, a magnet for pollinators and a pleasure to the eye. Now they droop earthward, stalks unable to support the weight of their heads replete with seeds.
If the sunflower of summer provides bounty for pollinators, the sunflower of fall provides similar bounty for bird life. At the sound of the stalks rattling I turn my head to look outside. Smaller birds – sparrows, finches and warblers – perch precariously on the sunflower heads. Their weight causes the heads to bob and weave, so they often hang upside down as they work.
Below on terra firma, birds too heavy or insufficiently supple for the stalks patrol, picking up seeds that fall to ground. Watching these multiple species feast on this bounty brings as much enjoyment as it does a reinforcement of the interconnectedness and interdependency of life in all its forms.
On the river fall manifests in a gentler pace and murmur to the flow and a transition of the riparian palette from greens to yellows, reds and golds. The lower-angled sun backlights the riverside foliage, infusing the river corridor in a soft neon warmth. The sky too responds in kind, imbued with a blue more intense and breathless than any other time of year.
For anglers, the river most rewards those who take the time to set aside their rod and sit for a time, be it a few minutes or longer. Sitting quietly, immobile as one of the rocks around which the river flows, one realizes it is both a world unto itself and an integral part of a greater whole, and little separates us as a species from the humblest invertebrate, a realization at once both sobering and uplifting.
Much like birds and sunflower seeds, the fish partake of nature’s late bounty before the onset of colder, harsher months. Cooler nights sap hoppers of their waning strength, seeing them lose their ability to grasp and they fall into the water bankside where patient mouths await. Mayflies hatch one last time for the season, as do caddis, busying themselves dipping into the water to lay their final eggs.
Fall is also the best time to be sitting at the oars. While an angler’s center of focus becomes the square foot of water immediately around their fly, much of life’s detail passes by without appreciation. Sitting in the rowing seat, one has more time to observe, to appreciate fall’s glow, the angle of light and interplay of contour and shadow.
Gentler flows also bring out the need for greater finesse and finer judgment. Rocks hitherto hidden become obstacles, channels narrow, and the ability to read depth becomes paramount. A couple of inches means the difference between smooth sailing and high and dry. One gets acquainted with the subtleties and secrets of the river, its hidden structure revealed.
Soon the hoppers will be gone, the river’s palette largely bereft of color. The sunflowers too will finally succumb to the season, but sufficient seeds will have fallen unnoticed to the ground to begin again the process of rebirth and rejuvenation.
