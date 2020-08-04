by Judy Hamontre,
Ark-Valley Humane Society
While people are now at home more, they have been making homemade bread. During this time the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Animal Poison Control Center has seen an increase of bread dough poisoning in pets.
A small bite of fully-baked plain bread is safe for an occasional cat or dog treat, but uncooked, yeasted bread dough is poison.
The poison risks apply to any rising dough which contains yeast.
Other yeast-free doughs such as those for biscuits and cookies do not present the same concerns. However, cookie dough usually contains raw eggs, chocolate chips or raisins which can be toxic to animals.
If a dog or cat ingests bread dough, it rises in the warm, moist environment of the animal’s stomach causing it to bloat, distend and possibly twist. The yeast also ferments producing alcohol which is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, resulting in alcohol poisoning.
If your bread dough has mysteriously disappeared, quickly look to your pet for signs he ate it. Symptoms may vary depending on how much dough has been ingested.
Both cats and dogs might eat yummy-smelling dough if in their reach, but dogs are more prone to do so.
They have more indiscriminate eating habits and can snarf down a lot quickly. They have been known to consume 1 or 2 loaves of bread, a pan of rolls or enough dough for a large pizza in a matter of minutes.
Early symptoms of ingested dough include vomiting which can often be unproductive, visible belly distention and increasing depression.
As intoxication develops, additional poisoning signs appear: staggering, disorientation, neurological issues, respiratory distress, elevated heart rate, weakness, lowered body temperature, seizures, coma and collapse.
Even before these symptoms arise, if you believe your pet has ingested dough, you need to get him to your vet immediately to receive the medical care necessary to prevent serious, life-threatening consequences.
Treatment may be to induce vomiting in pets not showing clinical signs, but the glutinous nature of bread dough may make removal by this method difficult.
If vomiting has been unsuccessful, gastric lavage may be attempted. The vet “flushes” your pet’s stomach with water while the animal is under anesthesia. If the dough mass is too large, surgical removal may be required.
Pets that show signs of alcohol poisoning will first have that toxicity treated.
The medical attention for bread dough poisoning is extensive and intense, nothing you want your beloved pet to experience. However, if he receives this treatment in time, he will probably make a full recovery.
Such emergency medical procedures can be avoided if you keep your dog or cat away from rising dough. Remember they are clever with accessing good smelling food.
Make your homemade bread, but be cautious. Keep your furry friends away from the dough. Their ingesting it is deadly.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.