National Dog Day was Aug. 26, and social media came alive with posts of human’s best friend. I kept hearing from friends how their day was brightened by so many portraits of unconditional love. I often found myself laughing out loud with the antics of our furry friends.
Thinking we need more days like these, I Googled “Pet Holidays 2022” and discovered more than 100 day, 15 week and 40 monthly events dedicated to recognizing pets and animal welfare.
Excited about so many special occasions to celebrate our pets, I shared the good news with Gracie, my sweet Lab-boxer mix.
Her first reaction was happiness that there were a few more “dog days” than cat, but even happier that most were “pet” focused.
She quickly spotted National Spoil Your Dog Day on Aug. 10, trying to recall if I spoiled her that day. Then she smiled and rolled over on her back for a belly rub, realizing she is spoiled every day.
She gave her paw of approval for International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day (Feb. 23) and National Cook for Your Dog Day (Nov. 1).
She was thrilled that one day in February, one week in October and the whole month of January honor walking your dog. Her tail started wagging with the possibilities of National If Pets Had Thumbs Day (March 3).
Gracie was not as pleased with Jan. 14 as Dress Up Your Pet Day, warning me to never try that. She added that although she likes hugs, most dogs do not, so why have a National Hug Your Dog Day (April 10)? She also felt hugging most cats is unwise, but noted there is a National Hug Your Cat Day (June 4).
Speaking of cats, she selected as her favorites: Happy Mew Year for Cats Day (Jan. 2), National Meow Like a Pirate Day (Sept. 19), National Hairball Awareness Day (April 29) and National Black Cat Appreciation Day (Oct. 27), with the aside that she has never heard a cat meow like a pirate.
On a more serious note, Gracie was touched by Change a Pet’s Life Day (Jan. 24), Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week (Sept. 19-25) and National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (Nov. 6-12). You see, Gracie feels that the TLC and socializing she received at Ark-Valley Humane Society, along with the additional love and training she was given in her foster home, changed her life to trust again, bringing her to lucky me.
Obviously, through the voice of my often goofy Gracie, I have had fun writing about all the crazy ways we celebrate the pets we so love, but most special animal recognition days, weeks and months are responsibly informative, bringing attention to the continued need for animal care and welfare.
Gracie and I send our love to all of you who share in our concern for animals and hope you celebrate your pets every day.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.