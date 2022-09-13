Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

National Dog Day was Aug. 26, and social media came alive with posts of human’s best friend. I kept hearing from friends how their day was brightened by so many portraits of unconditional love. I often found myself laughing out loud with the antics of our furry friends.

Thinking we need more days like these, I Googled “Pet Holidays 2022” and discovered more than 100 day, 15 week and 40 monthly events dedicated to recognizing pets and animal welfare.