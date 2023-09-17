In May 2021 I got a rescue puppy. The rescue organization required a letter from my landlord. Since I live in a parsonage the joke was, “Who is your landlord – God or the congregation?” I would have loved to get a letter from God, but I settled for one from the church board instead.
The foster family was in Bellvue, just northwest of Fort Collins. I made the drive up on Sunday afternoon not long after my service. When I picked him up for the first time he laid his head on my shoulder and let out a big sigh of satisfaction. “Take my money!” I nearly exclaimed out loud. We were already hooked on each other, and he would begin to whimper and whine if I wasn’t touching him. It was going to be an interesting drive home.
The weather in South Park was calling for up to 6 inches of snow. Even though I wasn’t happy about it, we would be driving across Denver in my Corolla. There would be stop-and-go traffic at some point in Denver, and my Corolla is a stick. Every shift would bring about intermittent whimpering and whining. We managed. The new relationship was off to a good start, regardless.
That is not a terrible metaphor for how it was with me when I was beginning to find a relationship with God again. It had been 20 years since I had walked away. The first step back was soon followed by a head on a shoulder and a big sigh. That first moment was soon followed by periods of intermittent whimpering and whining – “Are you there, God?” I am sure there are many other people with similar stories. It is always difficult when any relationship ends. It can be even more difficult beginning that relationship again.
Many of my problems in the beginning came from wanting to remain in control of the shifting. Perhaps things would have been smoother had I allowed things to be more automatic. I won’t even mention the times that I forgot to use the clutch.
It is difficult to think of that time. There were well-intentioned people who failed to meet me where I was and join me on the journey. They would have rather dragged me to where they wanted me to be. There were more than a few faith communities that were stuck in park with the parking brake firmly set. Even still, I believe that faith communities can, and often do, bring about vital transformation.
I am sure there are many other people searching like I was. I am also sure that faith communities can play a crucial role in helping them in their search. The church can whimper and whine about evil forces getting in the way of their assistance. The truth is that the church has done far more harm to itself than any outside force ever could. Too many place their own limits on God’s grace and love.
I walk my dog through town at least twice every day. The conversations that I have now are far more meaningful than those I had before he accompanied me. I suspect that he is so clothed in love that people can’t resist. His apparel is clearly superior to my own. The church could take a lesson from that. I certainly have.
The Rev. Brent Wiescamp is pastor of First Christian Church in Salida.