In early January Ark-Valley Humane Society was called to assist with some animals in dire need in Salida.
After a small house fire broke out, first responders noticed that the cats living there were not in great health. Two deceased cats were found with nine living.
They were in extremely sub-par conditions, many with months of feces still attached to their fur.
Three Ark-Valley Humane Society staff members arrived to help get the cats into a safer place.
Unfortunately these cats were extremely undersocialized and fearful (understandably so), but after hours of work they were all safely transported to the shelter. Sadly, one of the cats passed away.
After over two weeks of care we were able to place the remaining eight into loving foster homes in pairs, where they have spent the past few weeks slowly learning to trust humans again.
One of the pairs, Autumn and Belle, were adopted together last week.
We’re extremely grateful to our fosters and fellow staff members who are spending time and care to help socialize these cats.
Mental health can affect people and their pets in many ways. When you can, check up on your neighbors, family, friends and their pets. You may be able to help more than you realize.
At the time of writing this, six of these cats are still available for adoption through AVHS, please check out our adoptable cats page if interested in learning more: www.ark-valley.org/adopt/cats/.
If you’re able to help donate for the care of these cats we would be extremely grateful.
Emy Lueberring is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach manager.