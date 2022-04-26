News: a buck’s worth
Pages 6 and 7 of Friday’s Mountain Mail noted stories on the City of Salida survey pointing out, among other things, where area residents get their local event news and a comment from the mayor relating to appearing in the newspaper.
Before going any further, be forewarned: What follows amounts to blatant and unabashed promotion of this newspaper.
Starting with the survey, Ryan Winger of Magellan Strategies told the city at its April 18 work session that 63 percent said they got news of events through The Mail while 67 percent said it was through word of mouth. Social media came in at 52 percent, and radio, an internet site and the city website came in at 37, 26 and 13 percent.
“The Mountain Mail, at 63 percent, was high,” he said, “and I think that shows a level of engagement with the local media that is encouraging, and something you all can use to let people know what the city is up to.”
While the survey question asked about events, the newspaper’s relatively high readership would be similar and likely higher if asked where residents get their news.
Friday’s paper had 13 significant news stories, from coverage of the Morphew dismissal, to the sheriff’s no-burn day, the BLM’s fire restriction, FIBArk’s event plans and basin snowpack report.
The Mail also carried three sports stories; a couple of letters to the editor; club and organization news; weekly columns; two lengthy features; four pages of classified and public notices; a page of puzzles; “Past Tense,” comics and calendar.
To those of you still reading this, who read Friday’s paper, you got your buck’s worth. And then some. And The Mail’s news coverage was about average for a Friday. Or for a Tuesday.
The Mail’s coverage is why readers pay for a subscription or put money into a news rack or pay a retailer to buy a copy.
On page 7, Mayor Dan Shore asked city employees to consider “What would it look like, if it was printed on the front page of tomorrow’s paper?”
He was referring, of course, to the stories The Mail has published on the January DUI of Nina Williams, city attorney, where City Administrator Drew Nelson was a passenger in Williams’ car.
Because the city administrator and attorney are top city officials, they received prominent coverage.
To his credit, the mayor said at the meeting, “… it’s my strong belief that people who are in the public eye need to be held to higher standards of behavior.” It’s a point we made at the time in an editorial on the subject.
And, we might add, the mayor had been on the receiving end of critical comments for his statement when the attorney’s DUI was first reported.
Stories and content such as this are a reason why readers pay for a subscription. And it’s why The Mail goes the extra mile to cover the news.
Same for the Morphew trial. When the murder case was moved to Cañon City, Paul Goetz, The Mail’s managing editor, sought out and hired Ed Norden, a former Fremont County commissioner and an experienced journalist, to cover the trial.
As a result Mail readers did not miss any trial news, from the day of the change of venue to the day of dismissal. As we see it, it’s what’s expected of a community newspaper.
‘A tough situation’
In his comment Friday, the mayor praised the officers involved in the January DUI case. “That was a tough situation and they handled it with professionalism,” he said. The Mail concurs.
Officer Katherine Sigala and Sgt. Nick Tolsma did their jobs in a difficult situation. At a time when police efforts are routinely questioned, both showed courtesy and patience but at the same time commitment and determination to do their work.
Both officers are a credit to the uniform they wear and the community they serve.
— MJB