Virus cases increasing; halting spread up to us
Coronavirus case numbers continue to increase in Colorado and Chaffee County with the number of infections rising on what appears to be a weekly basis.
A look at virus case numbers in the county during the past eight months is revealing.
Since mid-March when it took hold in the county and through September the virus totaled 99 cases involving the community, including staff members of Columbine Manor and Buena Vista Correctional Facility but not including nursing home residents or prison inmates.
Totals were: March-June – 31; July – 26; August – 16; and September – 26, a total of 99.
In October alone, that number nearly doubled with 79 infections.
From there the numbers get worse: four cases on Nov. 4 and 11 cases on Nov. 5 and according to the county public health department dashboard, a total of 17 cases Friday-Monday and 34 cases in the past week. The 11 Nov. 5 cases were the highest number of infections in a single day in the county since mid-March.
The increase in cases is obviously a concern. But even more concerning is that the rate of cases per week, or in other words the number of new cases every week, is rising. Put another way, there appear to be more cases in the current week than in the previous seven days.
This is not the trend health officials or the community want to see. Continuing the trend means more folks getting sick with the virus, first of all, but then it also means tougher restrictions put in place in an attempt to control the virus’ spread.
Of five different levels of concern – green, blue, yellow, orange and red – the county is currently listed as at the “yellow” level, up from “blue” of previous weeks.
The jump in levels means county health officials will be putting in place a revised mitigation plan in an attempt to keep the county at a yellow level.
Last week Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans to do three things through November:
• Socially interact only with people in one’s household, which includes Thanksgiving.
• Maintain distances.
• Wear a mask.
The governor’s recommendations go with three other commitments aiming to limit the virus’ spread: to wash hands often, to get tested if symptoms show and to stay home if sick.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said the governors’ request to limit social gatherings continues at least through November.
She said she expects tighter restrictions at a state level will be announced shortly but that the county “can avoid that by following the five commitments, limiting our social interactions and avoiding unnecessary travel.”
Basically, it comes down to community residents. The health and well being of family, friends and co-workers depends on how the next few days and weeks play out in terms of the virus.
The actions we take – or don’t take – will dictate the direction COVID-19 takes in the county: more and more cases every week or taking the actions necessary to check the virus’ spread.
Thank you! Thank you!
Tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, when America honors and pays tribute to its veterans, to the men and women who over the course of this nation’s history served their country in times of peace and war.
Whatever the role, whatever the job, whatever the rank, from cook to pilot, from truck driver to jet mechanic, from private to general and everything in between, thank you veterans for your service!
— MJB