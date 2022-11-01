Tis the season for hors d’oeuvres. With football games and Thanksgiving looming around the corner, now is a good time to brush up on your snacking menu. Nothing makes company happier and keeps guests out from under your feet like a plate of delicious tidbits and nibbles. These recipes are quick and easy to free up your time for more pleasurable pursuits.
Chicken Enchilada
Dip
Chicken Enchilada Dip is super easy and can be baked in the oven or cooked in the slow cooker and served straight out of the pot.
Ingredients:
1 small can red enchilada sauce
½ of a rotisserie chicken, skin removed and shredded
1 small can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
1½ cups Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded
¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Tortilla chips for serving; homemade is really good if you have time
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Pour enchilada sauce into a 9-by-9 casserole or other shallow baking dish. Add black beans, corn and shredded chicken. Sprinkle taco seasoning over the top. Top with cilantro and cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and begins to brown. Serve with tortilla chips. If using the slow cooker, layer ingredients as listed and cook on low for about 2 hours.
Reuben Sliders
Reuben Sliders are the perfect bite of my favorite sandwich.
Ingredients:
1 12-ounce package of Hawaiian sweet rolls, sliced in half horizontally
½ pound thinly sliced deli corned beef
1/3 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese
8 ounces sauerkraut, drained in a colander and squeezed to remove excess moisture
½ cup Thousand Island dressing, more or less as desired
¼ cup butter, melted
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 13-by-9 baking pan with cooking spray. Place bottom half of the rolls in the baking dish. Arrange slices of corned beef evenly over the bread. Top with cheese slices over the beef. Sprinkle sauerkraut evenly over the cheese. Drizzle as evenly as possible with salad dressing.
Place top portion of the rolls on the slider ingredients. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder and poppy seeds. Brush on top of the rolls. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes or until golden.
Beer Dip
Beer Dip is perfect for any weekend game or movie night and takes no time to whip up.
Ingredients:
4 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup beer
2 envelopes of ranch salad dressing mix
4 cups medium cheddar cheese, shredded
Pretzels for serving.
Prep:
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, beer and dressing mix until well combined and fluffy. Stir in cheese and serve with pretzels.
Crab Rangoon
Dip with Crispy
Won Ton Chips
Crab Rangoon is my absolute favorite appetizer at Chinese restaurants. This Crab Rangoon Dip with Crispy Won Ton Chips is a tasty as anything I have eaten in a restaurant.
Ingredients:
1 package won ton wrappers, cut into triangles (2 per sheet)
1 12-ounce can lump crab meat, drained and shredded
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sour cream
1½ cups mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1½ teaspoons Sriracha sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon black pepper
Slice green onions, for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the cut won ton wrappers on a baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Set aside to cool.
Combine crab meat, cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice, Sriracha sauce, garlic and pepper in a large bowl. Stir until well combined and add to a small casserole dish. Top with remaining mozzarella and bake for 25 minutes or until the top begins to brown and dip is bubbly. Garnish with green onions and serve warm with won ton chips.
Caramel Apple
Cream Cheese
Spread
Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Spread is a sweet treat that is ready in 5 minutes and a great way to get your kids to eat apples.
Ingredients:
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
¼ cup caramel ice cream topping
2 tablespoons chopped cocktail peanuts or pecans
2 Granny Smith apples, cored, seeded and cut into slices
½ lemon, if not serving this right away
Prep:
Place cream cheese on a serving plate. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with nuts. Arrange apple slices on the serving plate with the cheese. Squeeze a small amount of lemon juice on apple slices to prevent them from turning brown if the apples are going to be out for a while.