Editor’s note: This story first ran in the Jan. 12, 2022, edition of The Mountain Mail.
by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
December and January are prime months for many types of citrus.
The plants grow throughout the summer and fall and need the first cold snap to bring out their natural sugars. This is a great time to try adding healthy citrus to your cooking.
Chicken Paillard with Citrus Salad and Couscous is a great meal for company and features the flavors of lime, lemon, oranges and grapefruit.
There are a few steps involved, but these are easy dishes to prepare. If possible, use fresh fruit and herbs where needed in the recipe.
Chicken Paillard
with Citrus Salad
and Couscous
Vinaigrette:
¼ cup fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh flat leaf parsley chopped
1 teaspoon fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried
Chicken:
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts flattened to ½ inch thick between 2 pieces of plastic wrap with a meat mallet or rolling pin.
Couscous:
½ tablespoon butter
1½ teaspoon olive oil
1 cup uncooked couscous
1½ cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon Kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
Salad:
8 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed
1 cup arugula
½ cup thinly sliced celery
½ cup chopped celery leaves
1 navel orange, peeled and sectioned
1 large grapefruit, peeled and sectioned
Prep vinaigrette:
Whisk together the orange, lime and lemon juice with the rice wine vinegar, honey and salt in a medium bowl.
Add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream whisking constantly until smooth and well blended.
Stir in parsley and thyme. Reserve 1/3 cup and 2 tablespoons for use in the couscous and salad.
Place flattened chicken in a Ziplock bag and pour remaining vinaigrette over the chicken, turning to coat. Seal and marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes, turning once at 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, prep the couscous. Melt butter with 1½ teaspoon of oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
Add couscous, cooking and stir constantly for 3 minutes or until the couscous is toasted. Stir in the broth, bringing mixture to a boil.
Reduce heat to low, cover and cook 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Stir occasionally. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Stir in ¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper and 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove chicken from the plastic bag, discarding the marinade. Place chicken on a wire rack on a foil lined rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with ¾ teaspoon salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Bake 15 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. Let chicken stand at room temperature for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, prep the salad. Cook the green beans in salted boiling water for 3 minutes or until crisp tender. Drain and set aside to cool. Halve the beans lengthwise and toss with the arugula, celery, celery leaves, orange, grapefruit and the remaining vinaigrette.
Divide the couscous among four plates. Top with chicken and serve salad on the plate. Garnish with sliced lemons and limes.
Citrus Braised Chicken Thighs is a dish that Dutch ovens were made for. Brown the chicken thighs and then dump all the ingredients inside and let the stove transform this chicken into a juicy dish.
Citrus Braised
Chicken Thighs
Ingredients:
Salt and pepper
8 bone-in chicken thighs, trimmed
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 carrots, sliced
1 medium large yellow onion, peeled and sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ cup green olives, pitted
1 tablespoon fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped or ¼ teaspoon dried
Sprinkle salt and pepper over the chicken thighs. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large Dutch oven.
Cook the first 4 thighs over medium-high heat 6 minutes on each side. Remove to a plate. Wipe Dutch oven clean with a couple of paper towels. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and cook the remaining chicken 6 minutes per side. Remove and add to the plate with the other chicken. Reserve 1 tablespoon of oil in the Dutch oven.
Reduce heat to medium and cook carrots 2 minutes. Add onions and cook 5 to 7 minutes, until tender. Add garlic and cook 1 minute longer, stirring occasionally. Stir in the orange juice, lemon juice and cumin.
Increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Add chicken and olives, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 35 to 40 minutes or until meat pulls away from the bone. Just before serving add the parsley and salt and pepper to taste.
This dish is great served over mashed potatoes or rice.