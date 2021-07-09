For the last eight years my observance of Fourth of July has begun by rising at 3 a.m., forcing down breakfast then riding downtown to rendezvous with other cycling tragics for the annual July 4 Monarch Crest ride.
Initiated some 30 years ago by a cadre of local bicyclists, the ride departs Sackett Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Over the years, the route has varied depending on snowpack, traffic volume and the creeping closure of trails through private and public land. Despite these changes, the basic premise – to challenge a rider out of his or her mental and physical comfort zone – has remained steadfast.
This year’s route saw a group of 50 or so bikers set out for Blank’s Cabin on the Colorado Trail, follow the trail south across U.S. 50 before ascending North Fooses Creek onto the Continental Divide, following the divide to Marshall Pass then further south to Silver Creek, descend Silver Creek then negotiate the first 10 miles of the Rainbow Trail to U.S. 285 before turning down Poncha Pass and back into Salida. Some riders then continued on with Independence Day celebrations like nothing out of the ordinary had happened, others collapsed in a cowering heap on their living room floors, unable to eat, drink or communicate in anything other than a series of grunts and groans.
Initially riding as one, the peloton soon split, the young and the fit in the vanguard, the aged and journeymen toward the rear. Climbing higher into the countryside, the aroma of sage permeated the cool morning air, the distant mountains blushed pink and orange with the day’s first rays.
This year, my lack of foundation riding told. It is seldom a good sign when, 20 miles into a 70-mile ride, one’s legs begin to cramp. A twinge in a hamstring, then a tightness in a quad, at first I hoped to ride the discomfort off, to little avail.
A stream cut its course across the dirt road of North Fooses. I stopped to replenish my water bottles and dip my bandana in the clear cold water. I tried stretching out my legs but, unfortunately, with both quads and hamstrings seizing up, stretching out one caused the other to lock up.
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t, I remounted and continued on up the incline. The gradient of the last mile to the top was largely unrideable. Pushing my bike, two steps forward then sliding half a step back in the loose footing, legs cramping, mosquitoes swirling and settling unmercifully on any exposed flesh, unable to spare a hand to swat them away, I tried to distract myself by thinking of all the other ways I could be celebrating the independence of this great nation – sleeping in, enjoying a leisurely breakfast with family … sleeping in … .
The only thing stopping me from waving the white flag and turning around was the thought of the watermelon that waited ahead, stashed there the day before by someone who evidently understood the pain and suffering involved in gaining the top.
Except that the top of North Fooses was not really the top. The trail deposits you onto the Monarch Crest at the very foot of one of the two biggest climbs on the entire trail. I collapsed onto the ground, stuffed my face with watermelon and contemplated my next move.
North lay the easy path. One mile downhill to Monarch Pass, cell service and a phone call to the cavalry back home in Salida. To the south, another 35 miles of riding, but with several bailout points along the way. I managed to stretch out the worst of the cramp, the watermelon acting like spinach to Popeye. I can make the next bailout point, I decided, then reassess. Just like the watermelon, one bite at a time.
Several hours later, my daughter announced my arrival home.
“Mom, Dad’s home. He’s sprawled out on the floor again.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.