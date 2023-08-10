I often wear Ark-Valley Humane Society T-shirts when running errands and frequently receive comments from those who read the shirt: “Oh, I love AVHS.” “Our Daisy came from them, best dog ever!” “I now have four cats, three from AVHS.”
The most touching was “Because of them and their caring hearts, I still have my dog.” The woman chose to say no more, and I did not ask. I just replied with a smile, saying, “They are wonderful.” That day I was wearing this year’s shirt, “Cultivate Compassion.”
AVHS is beyond wonderful. They take in, shelter, care for, love and do all they can so these animals can find their forever, loving homes. They also provide a multitude of services to educate and help keep pets with their owners.
AVHS staff, volunteers, fosters and board “Cultivate Compassion” with all they do. The numbers provide proof.
In 2022, 1,833 animals were helped through sheltering, spay/neuter, microchipping, safety net and adoption programs.
AVHS reunited 183 lost animals with their families, and 458 dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes. Before leaving the shelter it was seen that all adoptees were spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
The average length of stay at the shelter was 18.4 days, and the Asilomar live release rate was 98 percent.
The accomplishments do not stop there. They go beyond what many consider a shelter to do.
Community assistance spay and neuter programs provided reduced or no-cost spay/neuters for 321 cats and dogs living in Chaffee County.
The Community Pet Food and Supply Pantry served 900 pets, and 20 pets received free emergency boarding services.
AVHS partnered with 14 shelters in Colorado, Utah and New Mexico, saving an additional 105 pets (57 cats and 48 dogs).
AVHS also partnered with local dog trainers to offer behavior intervention training vouchers for at-risk dogs and partnered with Chaffee County Community Foundation to offer a community pet medical emergency fund.
AVHS operates two facilities, the main one in Buena Vista and a second impound facility in Salida.
Behind each of these numbers is a precious cat, dog and human whose lives have been enriched with love and joy, each with a heartfelt story, “a woman who still has her dog.”
Ark-Valley Humane Society achieves its mission to care for animals and humans thanks in large part to caring, loyal supporters, like so many of you who donate each year.
This month, August, is the perfect time for that support to continue because all donations will be doubled, up to $17,000, as 10 animal lovers have pledged that amount for a matching campaign, in hopes of raising $34,000.
Those dollars will enable the work of AVHS to continue to expand and grow, touching even more lives of companion animals and their fortunate humans.
To participate in this “August Marching Campaign,” you can make donations online at Ark-Valley.org/donate or send to P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211. You can also stop in to donate in person at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista during their hours of operation: noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Your heart will be warmed knowing your act of kindness helped so many. Thank you for “Cultivating Compassion.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.