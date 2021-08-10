Gardens are full of delights. Marvel at the wonder of a seed, and the fact that seeds contain all of the knowledge they need to one day become mature plants.
Eat a pea or a strawberry straight from the vine and know that you collaborated with the earth to make food – no ingredients to interpret, no packaging to throw away or recycle and nothing between you and the edible gifts of the earth.
Get dirt under your fingernails and learn to embrace it. Celebrate and practice gratitude for these and other delights you discover as the season unfolds.
In addition to inspiring joy and wonder, gardening with children has many other benefits to support a healthy life. Gardening allows children to spend time in nature, learn about healthy eating choices and participate in growing the food that nourishes their developing bodies and minds. It’s also a skill that they can use throughout their entire lives to sustain self-reliance and confidence.
If you don’t have a garden at home (or even if you do), here are some local opportunities to get out into the garden with the children in your life:
Sign up for a community garden plot. There are community garden opportunities through the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Poncha Springs Community Garden and Crestone Mesa Community Garden. The gardens at Crestone Mesa are newly opened to the whole community, and there may still be a plot or two available for this year. Call 719-239-0955 to inquire. Or start planning for next year!
Start a window herb garden. To purchase seeds or herb plants, check with the growers at the Salida or Buena Vista farmers markets, Brady’s West Garden Center or Merrifield’s Garden Hut & Greenhouse (Buena Vista). To learn about growing herbs, visit Salida Regional Library or Buena Vista Public Library, or call the Chaffee County Extension office (719-539-6447) to speak with a Master Gardener or an extension agent for advice.
Volunteer with Colorado Farm to Table. Every year, they grow and donate hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to families in need in Colorado. Visit www.coloradofarmtotable.org to learn more.
Dig in at Tidy-Up Tuesdays. On Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., through September, join Guidestone at the Salida Middle School and Longfellow Elementary School gardens to get your hands in the dirt and help with garden maintenance. Odd-numbered Tuesdays are at Longfellow Elementary School and even-numbered Tuesdays are at Salida Middle School. Visit www.guidestonecolorado.org for more info or just show up.
Help out at Guidestone’s Community & School Farm on Holman Avenue (next to the dog park). In exchange for weeding, planting, harvesting and other special farm projects, volunteers get to take home veggies (as seasonally available), and the farm is bursting right about now. Volunteer hours through September are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Mondays from 5-6:30 p.m. Come when you can during these times.
Ask your favorite farmer if they have volunteer days or ever need extra pairs of hands. Check www.chaffeeprovides.org for more info.
For questions, contact information for the organizations mentioned, more ideas about easy ways to jump into gardening with children or to share your favorite gardening wonders and benefits, contact Leah at leah@guidestonecolorado.org.
Leah Capezio is the operations director for Guidestone Colorado.