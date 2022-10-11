Nov. 8 state questions
Besides a full slate of candidates for state and federal offices, local county races and city and county ballot questions, voters in the Nov. 8 election will decide 11 statewide constitutional amendments and propositions. They are:
Amendment D – Appoint Judges from the 18th Judicial District to the 23rd Judicial District. The amendment directs the governor to appoint judges from the 18th Judicial District to the newly created 23rd District. Legislators created the new district but, in order for the district to have judges for the 2025 effective date, appointments would come out of the existing 18th District.
Amendment E – Extending the Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses. Exemption would apply to spouses of a service member who died in the line of duty or spouses of veterans whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease.
Amendment F – Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations. F would allow charitable game managers and operators to be paid for their work and change a time requirement for how long an organization must exist before qualifying for a license.
Proposition FF – Healthy School Meals for All. The question would raise taxes by $100 million to fund free meals to public school students, provide grants to purchase Colorado grown or processed products, raise wages for lunch program workers and create committees to advise on healthy meals. Funding would come through increases in state income taxes for those earning $300,000 or more by limiting itemized or standard state income tax deductions to $12,000 and $16,000 for single and joint filers.
Proposition GG – Add Tax Information Table. The proposition would require petitions and ballot questions increasing or decreasing state income tax rates to include a table showing the average tax change for filers in different income categories.
Proposition 121 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction. The question would change state statutes to lower the state income tax rate from the present 4.55 percent to 4.4 percent, effective for the 2022 tax year. For those filers with taxable net income of $50,000, for example, the reduction would mean a difference of $75.
Proposition 122 – Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances. Among other things, 122 would allow regulated access to products defined as certain plants or fungi (mushrooms) that can affect a person’s mental health and are controlled substances under state law to be sold and regulated. Substances include dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, some forms of mescaline and psilocybin, or in other words, psychedelic mushrooms.
Proposition 123 – Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing. The question would dedicate a tenth of 1 percent (.001) of federal taxable income from the state’s general fund to a state housing fund. While not raising taxes, it could reduce TABOR refunds, estimated at $43 per taxpayer in 2023 and $86 in 2024. In years with no TABOR refunds, revenue would be diverted from other state programs. Sixty percent of revenues would go toward rent reduction and 40 percent to support affordable home ownership. Local governments would have options to participate or not.
Proposition 124 – Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations. Prop 124 would allow specific increases in the number of liquor stores in which a person may have a financial interest to eight in 2026; 13 in 2031; 20 in 2036; and an unlimited number thereafter.
Proposition 125 – Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine. Colorado groceries and convenience stores can now sell beer; 125 would expand to include wine as well.
Proposition 126 – Third Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages. Prop 126 would allow liquor stores to deliver alcoholic drinks through third parties.
Given the 11 questions, it’s time to get acquainted with and study Nov. 8’s statewide questions.
