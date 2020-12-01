Editor’s Note: This column originally ran Dec. 5, 2018.
It seems Christmas cookies are a tradition in most families. Growing up, my family was the exception. Fruitcakes and homemade root beer were the special seasonal treats, although my Aunt Jenny made some absolutely mouth-watering Spritz cookies that I looked forward to every year.
Aunt Jenny was Swedish and Swedish cooking is generally pretty “blah” with the exception of pastries and those fabulous Spritz cookies, which I have never been able to duplicate. She raised a few cows so her milk, butter and cream were literally fresh off the farm, and those Spritz cookies were made with real butter – a luxury we never had at home.
My all-time favorite Christmas cookie is one my Italian aunt, Santa Scott, made. This is the Chocolate Frosted Christmas Cookie below. And yes, I have made it using a gluten-free flour mix and it turned out fine. The small piece of paraffin used for the coating has never made anybody sick in my family, and I’ve made these cookies for about 50 years, but if the paraffin makes you uncomfortable, just leave it out. It just helps make the chocolate adhere to the cookie.
Denise Goetz is noted for her good cooking and shared her favorite cookie recipe for Mocha Crinkles, a chocolate cookie with an interesting hint of pepper.
“This is possibly my overall favorite,” Goetz said. “I love the deep dark chocolate flavor and the complexity of the coffee and black pepper notes. They are chewy and go well with a cup of coffee.”
You may want to add some of these recipes to your traditional holiday favorites.
Mocha Crinkles
1½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup sour cream (low fat is OK)
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1¾ cups flour
¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (Hershey’s special dark is the best)
2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
½ cup powdered sugar
Beat brown sugar and oil in a medium bowl with an electric mixer. Add sour cream, egg and vanilla. When mixed in, set aside.
Whisk flour, cocoa powder, coffee, baking soda, salt and pepper in another bowl. Add dry ingredients slowly to the wet mixture and mix well. Dough will be thick and shiny. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about 3 or 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour powdered sugar into a shallow bowl. Cut dough into 1-inch pieces and roll into balls. Coat in powdered sugar and bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10 to 12 minutes or until the tops of cookies are firm. Do not overbake. Cool completely on wire racks before storing.
Chocolate Frosted
Christmas Cookies
4 eggs, well beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons milk
1 pound chopped pitted dates
1 pound chopped walnuts
Frosting:
24 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
1 small piece of paraffin wax about ½ inch square
Cream eggs and sugar. Add vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternately with milk. Stir in dates and nuts. Bake in two regular-sized loaf pans or four mini loaf pans at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Cool, wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Slice loaves into ½-inch pieces. If using large loaf pans, cut slices in half again.
Melt chocolate and the piece of paraffin wax in a double boiler. Using two forks, dip cookie slices in the chocolate and set on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper until the coating is hardened. Store in the refrigerator or another cool place.
Spritz
(You’ll need a cookie press for these.)
1 cup butter
2/3 cup sugar
3 egg yolks
1 teaspoon flavoring (vanilla or almond) or ¼ cup grated almonds
2½ cups flour
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix butter, sugar, egg yolks and flavoring thoroughly. Measure flour by sifting first. Work in the flour. Using ¼ of the dough at a time, put dough into a cookie press and force dough onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 7 to 10 minutes or until set but not brown. Makes about 6 dozen.
(For a special holiday treat substitute the vanilla or almond flavoring with rum flavoring and tint the dough pastel shades of red and green.)
Raspberry
Chocolate Crescents
(For a special treat with these, fill half the cookies with regular chocolate chips and the other half with white chocolate chips.)
½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature
3 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup plus 3 tablespoons flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
¼ cup raspberry preserves
1/3 cup chocolate chips
Additional powdered sugar for dusting cookies
Cream the butter, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Blend in the vanilla. Combine the flour and salt and stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead twice. Flatten dough about ¼ inch thick onto a sheet of plastic wrap, seal and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Roll the dough about 1/8-inch thick on lightly floured wax paper and cut into 3-inch circles. Put a scant teaspoon of preserves and 4 or 5 chocolate chips in the center. Lightly moisten the edges of the cookies and fold each cookie in half, pressing the edges to seal. Place on a lightly greased cookie sheet, crimping the edges with a fork. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. (Gather the scraps and press them together, then flatten as before and refrigerate for 30 minute before rolling, cutting and filling.) Bake cookies for about 22 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes on the cookie sheets and then transfer to a wire rack to cool. When cool, dust with powdered sugar. Makes about 20 cookies.
Lebkuehen
(This is a spicy German cookie that actually gets better with age. Store in an airtight container. They also ship well if you’re sending holiday treats to someone.)
1 cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup honey
¼ cup molasses
l large egg
Finely grated zest of one orange
1½ cups flour
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
½ cup raisins
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon baking soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
Combine the sugar, honey, molasses, egg and orange zest and beat until smooth. Set aside. Put the flour, nuts and raisins into a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add the remaining dry ingredients and process a few seconds more.
Stir the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until well blended. Flatten the dough into 1-inch thick squares on a sheet of waxed paper. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a large cookie sheet. Roll the dough ¼-inch thick onto a sheet of heavily floured waxed paper. Cut the dough into 2-inch squares. Place the squares on the sheet leaving 1½ inches between them. Bake 12 to 15 minutes. When done these cookies will form a skin but still feel soft to the touch. Cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes and then transfer to a rack to finish cooling. When completely cooled, store in an airtight container. Makes about 20 cookies.