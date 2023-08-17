It says something about the cumulative effects of the lack of female company on early European explorers of the West that the French trappers who first laid eyes on them named them Tetons rather than Shark’s Teeth, or Dragon’s Back, or Saw Blade.
The adolescents of the Rockies, the Tetons rise with little forewarning out of the glacial plain, still exhibiting much of that awkward angularity that accompanies youth. The only way into them is up, in most instances abruptly so.
We park a quarter-mile from the trailhead – as close as a peak-summer, mid-morning arrival will allow – shoulder day packs and take to a trail that starts gently through shade trees but soon rises into an ever-steepening gradient. A stream rushes through dense undergrowth nearby, heard but not seen, perhaps an outflow from one of the lakes that are our destination.
We come to a slight leveling in the trail where a group of hikers stands, talking in subdued but excited voices. A black bear has just crossed the trail and is grazing casually among the bushes, apparently unaware of its role as star attraction. For my daughter this is a first bear encounter, for me the first time I have seen one front on, rather than previous sightings that consisted of a furry backside disappearing as fast as its legs will carry it. Ten minutes later we encounter a second bear, larger and darker than the first, standing atop a boulder overlooking the trail in a chamber of commerce pose, surveying its domain, once again unbothered by our presence.
“I can’t believe we’ve been hiking an hour and have already seen two bears!” she exclaimed excitedly. “Me too,” I replied. “As far as I’m concerned the day is a success already.”
The trail now leaves the forest and begins to switch back steeply up open terrain bursting with multihued wildflowers. We pause to snack and drink some water, looking down on the broad plain below, a river flowing at the foot of the mountains, rolling hills in the hazy distance.
More wildlife presents itself – a chipmunk carrying a kit in its mouth scurries across the trail and into undergrowth. A buck resplendent in velvet grazes unconcerned beside the trail, and a marmot rests immobile on a rock. Ahead of time we’d read a review of the hike and one reviewer had mentioned encountering mermaids. We’d assumed auto-correct was responsible for this particular sighting.
After what seems like more miles than the signposts proclaim, we finally crest a ridge and the first of the lakes comes into view. Framed against ragged ridges with snow lingering in their crevices, the diminutive tarn starts shallow but rapidly drops away to a deep, icy green. We sit for a few minutes then decide to press on to the second lake, there to take lunch.
Aside from the outflow, jagged peaks wrap around its shoreline like an amphitheater built by ancient deities. Patches of grass grow green among otherwise barren talus fields. We shed our packs and eat.
Two figures, initially small specks, make their way down a precipitous trail from a saddle between two of the peaks. Arriving across the lake from where we sit, the two women shed their packs and footwear then wade into the lake and swim for a few minutes before lying on some boulders to dry in the sun. “Perhaps that wasn’t an auto-correct after all,” I remarked.
A chill breeze picks up. Clouds begin to accumulate overhead. Recalling the mother of all thunderstorms that had moved across the lowlands the previous night, we decide to return to lower elevations. Back among the trees a commotion and rustling in the undergrowth catches our attention. The day’s third bear, a diminutive yearling judging by its size, emerges from brush and bounds across the trail a few yards in front of us.
Down on the valley floor once more, we turn our gaze back toward the mountains among which we recently moved. From this perspective they appear empty and inert, yet to the contrary serve home and harbor to life in all its teeming variety. We recount Algernon, our name given the bear scampering across the trail, a young bear among young mountains, and wish he and his kin a full and healthy passage through life.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.