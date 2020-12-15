Vaccine on the way
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization late last week, the first doses of vaccine to be used in the battle against the coronavirus have been shipped.
According to news reports, some three million initial doses of vaccine were to be sent to 636 distribution centers across the country.
From the centers, the vaccine will go to hospitals, clinics and health care providers to be given to those in the front lines of the pandemic and those at highest risk of contracting the disease – long-term care facility residents and staff.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will receive 345 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine while Chaffee County Public Health will receive 100 doses of Moderna doses.
The 745 total doses are a portion of the first phase of inoculations. Future shipments in the first phase of distribution will go to health care workers considered at moderate risk and to first responders.
Phase 2 of the nationwide vaccine distribution will follow in spring 2021 with vaccinations for higher risk individuals, those over 65 and essential workers. Phase 3, vaccinations for the general public, is expected in summer.
Though the first virus vaccines are being distributed, protecting those most at risk, this is no time to let up on precautions.
As Gov. Jared Polis said, “... Coloradans should double down and continue to do what we know works in the fight against this virus and that’s wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding personal gatherings.”
Obvious media bias
Over the past three weeks, the Hunter Biden story has been in the news. Finally.
The son of President-elect Joe Biden is being investigated for his ties to foreign companies in China and Ukraine, dating back to when the elder Biden was vice president.
Federal officials are also reportedly investigating the younger Biden for tax fraud, a potential money-laundering scheme and his ties to China.
Earlier this year, reports noted he accepted a post on the board of a Ukrainian company with monthly payments in the mid five figures.
The New York Post originally broke the latest Hunter Biden story in mid-October, just as the presidential election headed into its final three weeks.
Most major media largely ignored the story at the time. A CNN anchor said then the report was “too disgusting” to cover – too disgusting, that is, until after the election.
Now that the former vice president is the president-elect, however, the media including The New York Times and major television networks find the Hunter Biden story is in fact newsworthy.
Major media including The Times, have long been accused of bias in reporting. The lack of coverage of Hunter Biden in October was apparently because liberal editors, news directors and producers believed that stories would harm Joe Biden’s chances of getting elected president.
Just to be clear, to date there have been no reports directly or even indirectly tying President-elect Biden to any wrong doing.
But by not covering the breaking story of Hunter Biden in mid October, the major media showed their bias, giving credence to President Donald’s Trump’s charges of fake news.
The lack of coverage of Hunter Biden’s troubles until after the election is yet another reason why many Americans do not trust the major media.
Unfortunately, the all too obvious bias smears other news media in the process, reporters and editors who do make a concerted effort to be fair, accurate and objective in reporting and news coverage.
— MJB