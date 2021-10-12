Salida’s STR ordinance appears reasonable
The Salida City Council approved an ordinance Oct. 5 capping short term rentals within the city.
The action focused on the city’s commercial and industrial areas, leaving the cap of 75 STRs allowed in residential areas.
With the ordinance, STRs within the city would be capped currently at a total of 307 units. About 75 percent of these would be located in commercial-industrial areas.
According to the ordinance, 99 SRTs would be allowed in the commercial downtown area; 16 in an industrial area; 46 along the U.S. 50 corridor; and 71 in the Colo. 291-First Street area.
There are currently 130 STR units in commercial, mixed residential and industrial-zoned areas, and five units previously approved, adding up to 210 units, including the 75 in residential areas.
The 97 units available per the ordinance would be coming from the city’s commercial-industrial areas and not residential neighborhoods.
We understand that some relatively recent home purchasers bought properties planning to rent them out to visitors, to help meet mortgage payments.
However, the city’s action comes after some five years of discussion. This should have put those considering buying homes with the intent of renting them on a short-term basis on notice that changes in rules and regulations could be forthcoming.
The city’s STR ordinance appears reasonable, especially so considering the impacts short term rentals can have in existing residential areas, as well as their effects on more traditional long-term rental markets.
In the future, the council may choose to amend the ordinance, but this is at a minimum a starting point.
T&C now Faricy Boys
Salida’s Town & Country dealership was recently acquired by The Faricy Boys.
Owned by brothers Ben Faricy and and Paul Faricy, the Salida business is the third dealership for the Colorado Springs-based company.
The brothers represent the family’s third generation in the car business started by Owen Faricy and then purchased by his sons Mike and Joe.
New car dealerships in Colorado and around the country are dominated by large corporations, making family-owned entities something of a rarity.
At the same time, dealerships in small towns and rural markets are no longer the norm. Salida has had new car dealerships for decades but for many communities they are no longer a part of the business or economic fabric.
Gunnison, for example, a market similar to Salida, recently saw its last dealership close. For new cars, Gunnison County residents will need to look elsewhere, including here.
One of the advantages for the company and its customers is the range of new vehicles available through the three locations, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Dodge, Ram, Ford, Chrysler and Jeep cars and trucks.
While the name changes, the faces of those working at the Salida dealership will be familiar, with all 40 or so employees continuing in their jobs.
Congratulations and best wishes to the new owners, and thanks to former owners Mike Goodart and Matt Brown, who continues on as general manager.
Winter: ready or not
It might just be October but the NWS forecast calls for a winter storm in the next few days with snow and cooler temperatures over Colorado’s mountains. Ready or not, winter’s on its way.
— MJB