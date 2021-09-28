Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 is Banned Books Week, the national annual event celebrating the freedom to read. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”
Sharing stories important to us means sharing a part of ourselves. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, can create barriers. During the week of our Banned Books display, often we get the question or confused accusation, “You ban books?” No, at Salida Regional Library, we do not, but historically throughout the U.S. many schools and public libraries have had titles challenged, infrequently those challenges moved to banning.
A “challenge” of a material is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A “banning” is the removal of those materials. Part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.
Also happening:
In observance of National Preparedness Month, Salida Regional Library has an event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday for ages 5 and older. Monarch Ski Patrol Director Zach Moore and his dog, Anchin, will be here to raise awareness regarding the importance of avalanche awareness and risks. Additionally, Rich Atkins, Chaffee County emergency manager, will discuss the importance of preparing for emergencies and disasters that could happen at any time. Mark your calendar for this fun and informative event.
The Salida and Buena Vista libraries and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are teaming up to offer a book study program called “Within Our Range.” There will be a different community book title each quarter. Book selections will focus on themes related to sustainability. We invite all community members to participate in all or as many readings as desired. See our program display at Salida Regional Library. It includes program specifics and discussion questions.
Our first “Within Our Range” meeting will be at the Buena Vista Public Library at 5:30 p.m Oct. 28. The book for this discussion is John Green’s “Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-centered Planet.” The libraries have ordered extra copies of print and digital editions, and local bookstores have been notified of the title for ordering.
Our Bookmarks & Burritos program has now changed to “The Bookmark Project”. We have changed it to be simpler and incentivize reading while adding more local business gift cards. This is a collaborative program between local libraries (public and school) and PfCA (Partnership for Community Action).
How does it work? For ages 5-17, read a book based on the month’s theme that will be on display, answer a question about the book correctly, get a gift card. It’s that easy. What is new? Participants will also be entered into a drawing for monthly book prizes and a yearly grand prize for an at-home starter library. For more details visit your school or public library.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.