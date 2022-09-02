Texas busing migrants calls attention to crisis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has earned the wrath of three liberal big city mayors over his policy of busing migrants who have entered the country illegally to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
Since the busing started earlier this summer, Texas has relocated more than 9,000 migrants, with 7,900 sent to the nation’s capital and 1,500 to NYC, where 14 hotels have been designated to house the influx of children, women and men.
The governor said border agents in Texas have made some 19,000 arrests and seized more than 335 million lethal doses of fentanyl. Drug cartels moving meth, coke and heroin among other substances across the border are nothing new. A news story this week reported the discovery in the border town of Laredo of $11.8 million of cocaine hidden in some 1,900 baby wipe packets.
Gov. Abbott points out that both NYC and Chicago are sanctuary cities, where cooperation with federal immigration agents is discouraged or prohibited, except in cases involving serious crimes.
It would not be surprising to see Texas sending migrant buses at some time in the future to Colorado and Denver, which claim sanctuary status as a state and city.
For years, Texas officials have pointed to the costs, difficulties and repercussions the state and the dozens of small towns and cities along the nation’s southern border have in dealing with the crisis and the millions of migrants who have entered the country illegally.
Those same officials are not likely to have much sympathy with their counterparts in NYC who are saying the city with its population of 8 million-plus is running out of resources to manage, house and care for the migrants.
The main purpose behind the busing policy is to call attention to the crisis, to get the Biden administration and Congress to adopt and then enact an immigration policy.
While the administration and Congress have yet to develop that policy, Texas’ busing strategy is succeeding to the extent that it is raising awareness of the crisis, and forcing other cities and states to share in the difficulties and problems related to meeting the needs of those attempting to enter the U.S. through southern border states.
‘Lying low’ weekend
This weekend some 10,000 or so avid music fans will be congregating in Saguache County’s tiny Villa Grove for the Seven Peaks Music Festival.
With headliner Dierks Bentley, the festival is being billed as three days of country music and camping in Colorado’s San Luis Valley mountains.
While some county residents are looking forward with anticipation to the music, we’ve heard others referring to the weekend as a time to “lie low,” to avoid traveling and shopping as much as possible, to bike and hike the high country and enjoy summer’s warm days.
While a number of Saguache and Villa Grove area residents raised questions about the event and the impact thousands of visitors would have on the rural, sparsely populated hamlet and county, officials OK’d permits, saying it would bring attention and business to the county.
As nearby communities with lodging, food and retail services, Poncha Springs and Salida are expected to see business impacts as well, accounting for the reasoning by some to “lie low.”
Monsoon lingers on
Salida’s Labor Day weekend forecast calls for mid-80s temperatures with a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday as summer’s monsoon lingers on.
— MJB