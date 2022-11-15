An article in The New York Times titled “When Your Dog Is a Teenager,” written by Alexandra Horowitz, a dog cognition behaviorist at Barnard College, recently caught my attention.
I taught high school for 35 years allowing me to become familiar with teenage behavior, but until I read this article, I was unaware dogs also go through an adolescent phase. After more research, I learned this is often an overlooked but a complexly sensitive phase in a dog’s development, one that leads to many doggy teens being surrendered to shelters for their misunderstood behavioral issues.
Adolescence is a period in dogs’ lives, 6 months to 2 years old, depending on breed, that may be trying for their owners but doable if handled with understanding, patience and love.
You go through your pooch’s puppyhood and rejoice when he is settling into a trained, happily playful and lovable part of your family.
Then without warning, you encounter rebelliousness to previously obeyed commands, heightened energy levels, overwhelming curiosity, new sensitivities and anxieties, increased barking, aggression and possibly even destructive behavior.
You fear your furry friend now hates you and is totally and helplessly out of control. No, your pup has simply become a teenager.
More frustrating is that this behavior is directed to you, the owner, but not to strangers.
New research from a team of U.K. universities has shown that dogs do go through a rebellious adolescent phase, and they can be just as obstinate as human teens, as they navigate fluctuating hormones, rapid physical growth, “remodeling” of their brains and a push for a bit of independence from their human parents, just like a teenage daughter or son.
Amanda Gagnon, dog training and behavior consultant in New York, wrote, “We were all teenagers once – it’s a time when you want to explore your boundaries, become more independent and blow off your parents. And as studies now show, there are definitely some similar behaviors that can come out in our dogs.”
The greatest clue that your pup has entered adolescence is his not listening to you. He seems to disregard and disobey you in every way. It is a frustrating time for your dog and you, but it will pass and there are ways for you to make the best of the situation.
An important step is to simply be aware that this is a normal phase and not a life-long regression, nor a sign of a “bad dog.” Punishment is not the answer because it could backfire at this sensitive time in your dog’s development, making things worse and undoing the bond you have created.
One huge factor in preventing these teens from being horrifically terrible is training that starts early and is consistent. According to dog trainer and behaviorist Anthony De Marinis, “Training is the most important thing you can do for your dog – and it needs to happen in early puppyhood, ideally around 8 weeks. It’s during that stage that your dog is in his most impressionable phase of life.”
“If pet owners are consistent and diligent about training and properly socialize their dogs, it won’t be as difficult to get them on track when they’re going through their teenage years.”
He and other dog experts advise that when dogs begin to “act out,” go back to your toolbox of training strategies and reinforce good behavior. Respect the need for independent time, offer enrichment activities, enroll in more advanced dog training classes, walk in new places, continue socialization and be patient.
Do not give up. Your teenage dog is simply finding and becoming himself. His behavior is a normal part of his development. Laugh with him at the funny moments and love him, just as he unconditionally still loves you. The terrible teens will pass, and your bond will strengthen.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.