AVHS logo

An article in The New York Times titled “When Your Dog Is a Teenager,” written by Alexandra Horowitz, a dog cognition behaviorist at Barnard College, recently caught my attention.

I taught high school for 35 years allowing me to become familiar with teenage behavior, but until I read this article, I was unaware dogs also go through an adolescent phase. After more research, I learned this is often an overlooked but a complexly sensitive phase in a dog’s development, one that leads to many doggy teens being surrendered to shelters for their misunderstood behavioral issues. 