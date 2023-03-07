by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
English author Guy Beringer is thought to be the genius who invented brunch. The inspiration for this meal was his way to nurse his frequent hangovers, as he penned in his essay “Brunch: A Plea” in 1895. He wished to assist his inebriated friends who, like himself, passed Saturday evenings swilling the night away.
He suggested those in his condition forgo Sunday breakfast and instead feast on a hybrid meal midday. Furthermore, Beringer advocated that brunch should be followed by tea and pastries with friends. His idea was that brunch is supposed to be sociable and cheerful.
As is the case with many culinary traditions, the roots of brunch are a bit hazy. Some food historians think this meal has its roots in England’s hunt breakfasts – lavish multicourse meals with a smorgasbord of goodies. Others posit that Sunday brunch derives from the practice of Catholics fasting before Mass and then sitting down for a large midday meal.
No matter who came up with the idea, brunch is one of my favorite meals. I love eating late in the morning and always enjoy a variety of foods to graze on. Maybe one of these recipes will inspire you to do your own Sunday brunch.
Spiced Pancakes
with Warm
Maple-Butter Syrup
Spiced Pancakes with Warm Maple-Butter Syrup are perfect for a cold winter day.
Maple-Butter Syrup Ingredients:
6 tablespoons butter, diced
6 tablespoons real maple syrup
Pancake Ingredients:
1½ cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup whole milk
3 large eggs, beaten
4 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for the griddle or pan
Prep:
Place butter and syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until butter is melted and blended with the syrup, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour into a small creamer.
For pancakes, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, salt, cloves and nutmeg in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk milk, eggs and butter until well combined. Pour liquid ingredients in the bowl of dry ingredients, whisking to combine.
Heat a griddle or cast iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Brush with just enough butter to coat the surface. Working in batches, pour ¼ of the pancake mixture on the griddle or in the skillet. Cook until bubbles appear on the tops and pancakes are golden brown on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip over and cook another 2 minutes. Put pancakes on a platter as they are cooked and cover loosely with foil. Do not stack them or they will steam and become flabby.
Arrange 3 cakes overlapping on a plate and drizzle warm syrup over the top.
Caramelized
Shallot and
Ham Tartlets
Caramelized Shallot and Ham Tartlets can be made ahead and only need 20 minutes to bake. They are best served hot.
Ingredients:
1½ tablespoons butter, plus more for the baking sheet.
¾ pound shallots
1½ tablespoons canola oil
4 ounces diced ham
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted
Flour for work surface
3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 ounces shaved Gruyere cheese
Prep:
Butter a large baking sheet and set aside. Halve shallots lengthwise, trim and discard ends, then remove the peel. Cut shallots crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices. Melt butter and canola oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Add shallots and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring frequently to break apart the slices, until lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Take care to not overcook. Stir in ham and thyme. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Cool to room temperature.
Place puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, gently flatten the seams. Cut the sheet into 4 equal squares. Using a sharp knife, gently trace a ¾-inch border into each square, taking care to not cut all the way through. Transfer squares to the baking sheet and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
Brush the area within the border with ¾ teaspoon of mustard, then divide shallot mixture evenly and spoon inside the traced lines. The pastry will rise around the border to keep the ham and shallots inside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake tartlets for 15 minutes then remove from oven and sprinkle the tops with Gruyere. Bake until sides have puffed and are golden brown and cheese has melted, about 5 minutes. Serve hot.
More brunch recipes to come next week.