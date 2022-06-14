It is the time of year for picnics, Father’s Day parties, baseball games and camping. And there is no more portable, tasty treat than a batch of homemade brownies. They do not require refrigeration or utensils, they are easy to make, and I have never met anyone who doesn’t like them.
A brownie factoid you may not know is that this chocolate treat came into being because socialite and philanthropist Bertha Palmer was head of the Board of Lady Managers for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. This world fair celebrated the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ voyage to America. Palmer directed Chicago’s Palmer House pastry chefs to come up with a recipe for a dessert which would be easy to transport in boxed lunches for her friends at the Women’s Pavilion. The rest, as they say, is history.
Black Forest Brownies
Black Forest Brownies are perfect for the cherry lover and can be made with fresh or frozen cherries.
Brownie ingredients:
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
4 ounces butter, softened
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 eggs, beaten
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 cup pitted dark cherries, cut into fourths
Chocolate curls and cherries to garnish, if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-9 square pan. Stir together flour and baking powder. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. When melted, remove from heat and add cocoa powder, whisking until smooth. Beat in eggs, sugar and vanilla and almond extracts. Fold in flour and cherries. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until just firm to the touch. Let cool in the pan about 15 minutes before cutting into squares.
Mochachino Brownies
Mochachino Brownies can be eaten plain or served with a white mocha sauce. Either way, this is one tasty brownie.
Brownie ingredients:
4 ounces butter, softened
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
2 tablespoons strong black coffee
1¼ cups sugar
3 eggs, beaten
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup semisweet or milk chocolate chips
½ cup toasted walnuts, skinned and chopped
Sauce ingredients:
½ cup heavy cream
3 ounces white chocolate, chopped into pieces
1 tablespoon strong black coffee
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-9 square pan. Place butter, chocolate and coffee in a medium saucepan over low heat and stir until just melted and smooth. Let cool slightly. Whisk in sugar and eggs until well incorporated. Beat in flour, then stir in chocolate chips and walnuts. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until just firm. Let cool in pan 15 minutes before cutting into squares.
If making the sauce, place cream, chocolate and coffee in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Place brownies on individual plates and spoon warm sauce over the top. Decorate with more walnuts.
Black Russian
Brownies
Black Russian Brownies are great for adults looking for more complex flavor than offered with your average brownie.
Ingredients:
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
4 ounces butter, softened
½ teaspoon coarsely ground black peppercorns
4 eggs, beaten
1¼ cups sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons Kahlua liqueur
2 tablespoons vodka
11/3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ cup chopped walnuts; black walnuts are great if you can find them
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-11 pan and line with baking parchment. Melt chocolate and butter with the peppercorns in a small saucepan over low heat. Let cool slightly.
Beat together eggs, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl, adding the chocolate mixture, Kahlua and vodka. Sift flour and baking powder into the chocolate mixture and stir until well incorporated. There should be no lumps. Stir in walnuts. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until firm to the touch.
Maple Glazed
Pistachio Brownies
Maple Glazed Pistachio Brownies need no special description – the name says it all.
Brownie ingredients:
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, cut into small pieces
6 ounces butter, softened
1¼ cups sugar
4 eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup pistachio nuts, shelled, skinned and chopped
Glaze ingredients:
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, cut into small pieces
½ cup crème fraiche or sour cream
2 tablespoons maple syrup
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease a 9-by-11 pan. Place chocolate and butter in a small saucepan over low heat and stir until melted. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Whisk eggs and vanilla extract together in a large bowl until pale in color. Beat in the chocolate mixture. Fold in flour and add ½ cup of the nuts. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until firm and golden brown.
For glaze, melt chocolate in a bowl over hot water. Stir in crème fraiche or sour cream with maple syrup and beat until smooth and glossy. Spread glaze over the brownies and sprinkle remaining pistachios on top of the glaze. Let stand until glaze is set before cutting into squares.