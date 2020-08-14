I know this column is for dogs primarily, but a bit of deviation now is needed.
Reading to a pet can provide numerous positive experiences and enhancements to your child’s reading abilities.
I recently encountered a programed designed specifically for young readers who are receiving education at home, due to current COVID-19 issues. I do not envy parents who must make the decision to have their children schooled in person or remain at home. For so many reasons it has become a difficult and frustrating choice.
Petpartners.org/allears or Petpartners.org under “COVID-19 Resources” has just recently initiated a program designed to help young readers improve their reading skills and have a relaxing time doing it at home or in your yard or virtually with others online.
We Are All Ears Reading Program: A Worldwide Reading with Pets Project, has everything you need to help your child begin this fun reading program and chart their success.
Simply go to the addresses given in the above paragraph and you’ll find everything you need.
You might want to check out the YouTube video about this worldwide endeavor to keep your kids on track with their reading skills.
Then your child and you can go on line and take the pledge where you decide your goal and how to reach it.
Having your child read aloud to their pets – dogs, cats, guinea pigs, horses, lizards, whatever, is a sure-fire way to allow your child to experience a more relaxed reading experience.
Pets/animals do not judge; they just enjoy being part of your child’s life. There is a lot less anxiety and stress when your child reads aloud to an animal. I’m making the assumption that most pets being read to are dogs or cats. Find a comfortable spot for both, hand them a book and have them read based on how many minutes or pages per day to Spot or Fluffy and have them record it in the Reading Log provided online to print out.
While you’re doing that, check out the bookmarks to be printed and colored and the certificate of completion of your goal.
There is also a game: Bingo. Choose any of the fun activities such as reading while wearing silly socks or drawing a picture of your dog or cat as they listen to you read or construct a sheet fort and take your pet inside and read to them.
One mother printed out multiple copies of the bookmarks and Bingo and left them in her Little Free Library for other parents to take and the online address of Pet Partners. What a great idea. I love all those Little Free Libraries around town. There is also a tip sheet online about how reading to animals increases children’s reading skills.
No pet? Substitute your backyard squirrels or birds or even your child’s favorite stuffed animal. Just encourage this all important lifetime skill of reading.
Judy Lore is a Loyal Duke Dog Park volunteer. Her first dog, Rudy, was a gift from a student in 1972. She’s had ten more since and two currently.