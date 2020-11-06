Two days after polls closed in the Nov. 3 general election, the nation still does not know who will be serving as president come January, waiting on counts in five states.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has the advantage. If he wins Nevada where he leads by some 11,000 votes out of some 1.1 million votes cast he reaches 270 votes in the Electoral College, the magic number to win the White House.
For a second four-year term, President Donald Trump must sweep Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia – three states where he leads by narrow margins – and come from behind to win Nevada to reach 271 Electoral College votes, and four more years as president.
Vice President Biden won Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, three states President Trump carried in 2016, to put himself into position to win the presidency.
Once again, pollsters were substantially off track in the race, predicting in many cases a lopsided win for the challenger. Vice President Biden could win the office, but it would be no Electoral College landslide.
It’s a similar story in Congress. In the battle for the U.S. Senate, Republicans look to retain control, though with a smaller majority. In the House, Democrats remain in charge though with a somewhat smaller majority.
In Colorado, the election cast the state’s political hue a deeper blue. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner lost his re-election bid to former Gov. John Hickenlooper. In the state Legislature, Democrats appear to have added seats in both the state Senate and House, firming up already solid control of both chambers.
In something of a surprise, state voters approved Amendment B, fixing the residential property tax assessment ratio at 7.15 percent, its current rate. The ratio had been expected to continue falling in the years ahead, which would have shifted more tax burden to commercial property owners while reducing property tax for residential properties.
B’s passage gives property taxing entities such as school, hospital, library and fire districts greater certainty in their property tax income, which in some cases could have dropped if residential assessment ratios continued decreasing as residential property values statewide increased.
With Proposition 116, voters did give themselves a small cut in income tax rates, from the present 4.63 percent to 4.55 of taxable income.
By a relatively narrow 52 to 48 percent margin, voters approved Colorado joining a compact of states to elect the U.S. president by popular vote. Colorado is the fifteenth state plus the District of Columbia to join the compact. Now at 196, a total of 270 electoral votes are needed to make the change.
By a mere 50.2 to 49.8 percent, voters approved introducing gray wolves into the state. Could this have similar unintended consequences to voters’ 1992 decision to ban a spring bear hunt and using dogs and bait to hunt bears?
In yet another burden passed on to small businesses, voters passed Proposition 118 which will create a family and medical leave program in the state, with employers and employees each paying half of the .9 percent of employee wages into the fund. In 2025, the program’s director can raise the premium to 1.2 percent of taxable wages.
By a 59 to 41 margin, voters nixed banning abortions after 22 weeks. Colorado remains one of just seven states allowing abortions at any time in a pregnancy.
In Chaffee County, Keith Baker and Greg Felt (who was unopposed) won second four-year terms as county commissioners. Mr. Baker bested Hannah Hannah and Bonnie Davis in a three-way race.
— MJB