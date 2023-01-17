This coming Friday is National Cheese Lover’s Day, and about the only ones more excited about this than me is the local rodent population in my neighborhood and maybe my rottweiler, Brooklyn.
There is no firm evidence of how humans discovered cheese making, but it is likely it was created by chance. Thousands of years ago, people transported milk and stored it in sheep’s stomachs. Left to sit for a few days, the proteins would separate into curds and whey. From there, preserving the solids with salt may have seemed the logical next step.
The earliest record of cheese making dates back to 5,500 B.C. in what is now Poland. The principles behind cheese making are pretty simple. Let the milk sour – scientifically known as coagulating the casein protein –then separate the curds, or solids, from the whey or liquid. The curds are then salted and left to age.
Bacteria or enzymes may be added at different stages. This, along with the type of milk, temperature, time and moisture, produces different flavors and textures. Today there are more than 1,400 varieties of cheese.
Cheesy
Sausage Bread
Cheesy Sausage Bread is a tasty pull-apart bread for a light weekend meal or game-day treat that anyone will enjoy.
Ingredients:
8 ounces bulk Italian sausage
¼ cup finely chopped white onion
3½ cups all-purpose flour, divided
1 package active dry yeast
2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning, crushed
1 cup milk
1/3 cup butter
¼ cup sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
1 egg
1½ cups shredded fontina cheese
1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup basil pesto
Prep:
In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium-high heat until meat is browned, breaking up the sausage with a spoon as it cooks. Drain off fat. Cover and chill sausage mixture until needed.
In a large mixing bowl, stir together 1¼ cups flour, yeast and Italian seasoning. In a medium saucepan, over medium-low heat, heat milk, butter, sugar and salt until just warm, 120 to 130 degrees. Add milk mixture to flour mixture then add egg. Beat with electric mixer on low to medium speed for 30 seconds. Scrape the sides of the bowl and beat on high for 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining flour to make a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic, about 6 to 8 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball and place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease the surface of the dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size, about 1 hour.
Punch the dough down and turn out on a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into thirds. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two 9-by-5 loaf pans with parchment paper and set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine sausage mixture and cheeses. Set aside. Roll each portion of dough into a 30-inch-long rope. Cut ropes into 1-inch pieces. Divide 1/3 of the dough pieces between the loaf pans, followed by 1/3 of the cheese mixture. Repeat the layers 2 more times.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden. Cool pans on wire racks for 5 minutes before removing loaves from the pans. Peel off parchment paper and serve with warm pesto.
Mile-High Meatless
Lasagna Pie
Mile-High Meatless Lasagna Pie is stacked with fresh veggies, aromatic herbs, 3 types of Italian cheese and a hearty tomato-basil sauce. This recipe is ideal for a special-occasion dinner, and if you cannot bear the thought of no meat, feel free to add a pound of cooked ground beef or Italian sausage.
Ingredients:
14 dried lasagna noodles
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1½ cups finely chopped carrots, about 3 medium carrots
2 cups finely chopped zucchini, 1 medium zucchini
4 cloves garlic, finely minced
3 cups fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
2 6-ounce packages baby spinach
2 tablespoons snipped fresh basil
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 15-ounce carton of ricotta cheese
1/3 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 26-ounce jar tomato and basil pasta sauce or 2½ cups of your own sauce
2 cups shredded fontina or mozzarella cheese
Rosemary sprigs, optional for garnish
Prep:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain again and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add carrots, zucchini and half of the garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Transfer vegetable mixture to a bowl. Add remaining oil to the same skillet and when shimmering add mushrooms and remaining garlic. Cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender.
Gradually add spinach, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Using a slotted spoon, transfer spinach-mushroom mixture to a bowl. Stir fresh basil into the spinach mixture and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together egg, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Set aside.
To assemble the pie, spread ½ cup of pasta sauce into the bottom of a 9- or 10-inch springform pan. Arrange 3 or 4 noodles over the sauce, trimming and overlapping to cover the sauce in one layer. Top with half of the spinach-mushroom mixture. Spoon half of the ricotta cheese mixture over the top of the spinach mixture.
Top with another layer of noodles. Spread half of the remaining sauce over the noodles. Top with all the carrot, zucchini and garlic mixture. Sprinkle with half the fontina or mozzarella cheese. Top with another layer of noodles. Layer with remaining spinach-mushroom mixture and remaining ricotta cheese mixture.
Top with another layer of noodles. Discard any extra noodles. Top with remaining sauce. Gently press down with your hands to compact the pie. Place the springform pan on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining fontina or mozzarella cheese and bake 15 more minutes or until golden.
Cover and let stand on a wire rack for 15 minutes before carefully removing the side of the pan. To serve, cut into wedges. Don’t forget to add a green salad.
Note: If adding meat, include in the layers.