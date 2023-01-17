This coming Friday is National Cheese Lover’s Day, and about the only ones more excited about this than me is the local rodent population in my neighborhood and maybe my rottweiler, Brooklyn. 

There is no firm evidence of how humans discovered cheese making, but it is likely it was created by chance. Thousands of years ago, people transported milk and stored it in sheep’s stomachs. Left to sit for a few days, the proteins would separate into curds and whey. From there, preserving the solids with salt may have seemed the logical next step. 